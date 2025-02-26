"If Tatum did this, he would get crucified" - Fans react as Kyrie Irving pays homage to Kobe and Gigi Bryant before taking on Luka Doncic-led Lakers

Kyrie Irving's Dallas Mavericks take on the Luka Doncic-led LA Lakers on Tuesday. Ahead of the highly anticipated road showdown, Irving paid tribute to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gigi Bryant. However, his sentimental gesture produced divided NBA fan reactions.

Tuesday's contest marks Irving's first time facing Doncic since the Slovenian superstar's stunning Feb. 2 blockbuster trade from Dallas to LA. While Irving stressed the importance of his team remaining focused, he took the opportunity to recognize his late mentor and his daughter before the game.

The nine-time All-Star was spotted sitting next to Kobe and Gigi's statue outside Crypto.com Arena, seemingly in a state of reflection. The monument was unveiled last year to honor the father-daughter duo following their tragic passing in a Calabasas, California, helicopter crash in 2020.

Many fans on social media commended Irving for carrying out a thoughtful tribute.

"Top 5 most real NBA player," @Goozoloo2 said.

"Kyrie is a genuine human being," @DiEHARDnLA wrote.

"Kyrie was a true Kobe disciple," @abraham97555994 said.

However, others questioned the timing of the 2016 NBA champion's gesture, with some suggesting that he wants to join the Lakers in free agency.

"He will be a Laker after the summer," @Mklord20 wrote.

"I'm sorry if I were a Mavs fan, this would just be weird," @missysinghsongs said.

"He wants to join Luka and LeBron (James)," @Mklord20 wrote.

Meanwhile, some quipped that Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum would have been ridiculed for doing the same tribute. The six-time All-Star is often criticized for trying to force memorable moments by emulating NBA greats like Bryant.

"If Tatum did this, he'd never hear the end of it," @realchopped said.

"If Tatum did this, he would get crucified," 2smoove.trey3 wrote.

Kyrie Irving on facing Luka Doncic-led Lakers for first time

Following Sunday's 126-102 road loss to the Golden State Warriors, Kyrie Irving previewed his first matchup against Luka Doncic's Lakers. Irving underscored the Mavericks' need to lock in to secure a victory against a tough opponent amid their playoff push.

"High-level basketball game. A lot of good players on the floor at once," Irving said.

"Outside of just the obvious of us being in LA and being a former team of Luka's, obviously the narrative is already written. I don't know what else I could really add to that. I'm pretty much focused and telling my guys just to focus on the high-level game that we've gotta win."

Expand Tweet

Dallas (31-27) enters Tuesday's clash positioned eighth in the Western Conference, while LA sits fourth (34-21), making the game pivotal for both sides.

