"If things continue this way, they will have to start looking in another direction"- Stephen A. Smith unsure about Brad Stevens' future with Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have had a disappointing 2020/21 NBA campaign so far, managing an underwhelming W-L record of 23-25 in the Eastern Conference. The team is currently eighth in the standings and is at risk of missing out on the playoffs after making it to the conference finals last season.

Stephen A. Smith unsure about Brad Stevens' future with the Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics v Washington Wizards

Brad Stevens has had a positive influence over proceedings since his tenure with the Boston Celtics began. But in the latest episode of popular basketball talk show First Take, Stephen A. Smith expressed his concerns over the authority Stevens has with the current set of Celtics players. Smith stated:

"Do they hear you? Are you able to peel max potential out of them? What I see is, a guy is talking, but the players are just not listening."

Smith's comments stem from the fact that the Boston Celtics have underperformed massively this season, despite having two young stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Both forwards have looked in impressive nick this season and even made the All-Star team. But the Celtics as a whole haven't clicked, and things haven't improved so far in the second half of the season either.

Stephen A. Smith continued to suggest that a change in the Boston Celtics coaching staff could be on the cards.

"If things continue to go this way, Danny Ainge will have to start looking in another direction," Smith said.

Also Read: Player In Focus: Tyler Herro and his journey so far with the Miami Heat | NBA Season 2020-21

Advertisement

Brad Stevens took the Celtics job in 2013 and has done some commendable work since then. In his first full-time NBA gig, Stevens oversaw the roster overhaul and created an identity for the team on both ends of the floor.

Stevens has made the conference finals thrice, doing it once with his top two options (Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving) out with injuries.

Danny Ainge on @Toucherandrich when asked how much blame Brad Stevens deserves for team’s inconsistent ways. pic.twitter.com/BDyovaDCRv — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) April 1, 2021

However, this season has seen Brad Stevens struggle on the touchline, as his schemes and tactics haven't translated into results. The Celtics have had a bout with injuries and Covid-19 in between. But the playing field has been level for every franchise, and this cannot be used as an excuse.

Advertisement

Pretty damning quote from Brad Stevens: "That’s probably our reputation, to not respond for 10-12 minutes." — Tom Westerholm (@Tom_NBA) April 1, 2021

Danny Ainge is a patient man who has invested significant capital in the Boston Celtics' setup. But if the situation doesn't improve by the end of the season, this might be Stevens' last campaign with the 17-time champions.

Also Read: Atlanta Hawks vs. San Antonio Spurs Prediction & Match Preview - April 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21