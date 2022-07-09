"If they're upset at management, then they should 'Last Dance' it!" - NBA analyst on how Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Phil Jackson should serve as inspiration to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

The hottest topic in the NBA over the past two weeks is the potential trade of Brooklyn Nets superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Durant has already requested to be moved, and Irving could be on his way out if a suitable offer comes along.

While there have been many trade rumors, team owner Joe Tsai could choose to keep both as Durant and Irving are contractually obliged to stay. If they are to stay, Fox Sports analyst Kevin Wildes has an interesting take on what the superstars can do in Brooklyn.

Here’s what Wildes said on an episode of "The Bill Simmons Podcast":

"This would be my offer to them if I was Joe Tsai. I would go and get two Last Dance DVDs, not stream it, you’re on the actual DVDs, you gotta really commit.

"'Guys, what is this movie about?' It’s about a group of guys, namely Phil Jackson, Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan who are very upset with management.'"

Wildes added:

"But rather than flee, they’d say, 'You know what, let’s print up the binders and write 'The Last Dance' on it.'

"'Now, that theory works if you subscribe to the idea that Kyrie feels disrespected and that’s why he wants out. And as an ancillary downfall of that, KD feels disrespected on Kyrie’s behalf. If they’re upset at management, then they should 'Last Dance' it!"

After the Chicago Bulls, featuring Phil Jackson, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, won back-to-back titles in 1996-1997, they knew the team would be broken up.

Late general manager Jerry Krause wanted no part of Jackson after the 1997-98 season, while Pippen publicly demanded to be traded.

Pippen played only 44 games heading into the Bulls’ quest for a second grand slam due to delayed offseason surgery. It was his way of taking a shot at Krause for trying to trade him and for not extending his contract.

The perennial All-Star and All-NBA Defensive team player had one of the worst contracts for a superstar at that time.

Adam Kaufman @AdamMKaufman Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen detested Jerry Krause like no stars have ever hated a general manager. #TheLastDance Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen detested Jerry Krause like no stars have ever hated a general manager. #TheLastDance

Jordan was furious as he didn’t want to play for anyone other than Jackson. He also felt like Pippen’s situation was a huge factor in winning another championship.

Jordan could have also demanded to be traded and completely torpedoed their title aspirations.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



fadeawayworld.net/2020/04/16/mic… Michael Jordan: ‘We knew that winning 6th NBA title with Chicago Bulls was the last dance.” Michael Jordan: ‘We knew that winning 6th NBA title with Chicago Bulls was the last dance.”fadeawayworld.net/2020/04/16/mic… https://t.co/UH3Mu0xO8V

History showed that they completed their second trifecta in one of the most memorable NBA seasons in history. “The Last Dance” came to be because the Chicago Bulls superstars held their end of the bargain and stuck it to management.

Durant and Irving could potentially do their own version if they stay and give the Brooklyn Nets their first franchise title.

Kevin Durant will need the best version of Kyrie Irving to succeed

Kevin Durant will need a fully-committed Kyrie Irving to win an NBA title in Brooklyn.

If Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant remain in Brooklyn after the offseason, they will have to do a much better job next season to succeed. Even after a poor postseason against the Boston Celtics, nearly everyone’s expecting Durant to hold up his end of the bargain.

They need each other to succeed and come up with “The Last Dance” 2.0. The NBA already knows that KD can’t do it without the mercurial point guard, so they’ll have to be committed to winning it all.

Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard First Things First @FTFonFS1 "KD's entering his 15th yr. He played 90 games the last 3 yrs. ... He's played 11 yrs not in Golden State. 10 of those yrs he played w/ another superstar & hasn't won a title. KD now at 34 is going to do something he hasn't done in 11 yrs when he was younger?" — @Chris_Broussard "KD's entering his 15th yr. He played 90 games the last 3 yrs. ... He's played 11 yrs not in Golden State. 10 of those yrs he played w/ another superstar & hasn't won a title. KD now at 34 is going to do something he hasn't done in 11 yrs when he was younger?" — @Chris_Broussard https://t.co/BdwtPtuxNH Teams not breaking the bank for Kevin Durant? Here’s why: twitter.com/ftfonfs1/statu… Teams not breaking the bank for Kevin Durant? Here’s why: twitter.com/ftfonfs1/statu…

Bill Simmons, however, isn’t convinced that Irving will change to help Durant:

"I think Kyrie is so much more erratic and unreliable than Pippen, who Steve Kerr said was the greatest teammate he ever had. He got surgery before the season as an FU to the team, but other than that, was pretty reliable for those guys.

"The problem with Kyrie is he’s one of the most unreliable athletes we’ve ever had in team sports."

StatMuse @statmuse The Nets *could* just run it back.



Kyrie Irving

Joe Harris

Kevin Durant

Ben Simmons

Nic Claxton



Bench:

Patty Mills

Seth Curry

Royce O’Neale

Cam Thomas

TJ Warren The Nets *could* just run it back.Kyrie IrvingJoe HarrisKevin DurantBen SimmonsNic ClaxtonBench: Patty MillsSeth CurryRoyce O’NealeCam ThomasTJ Warren https://t.co/GR4319H0Iy

Whether Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are traded or not, they are arguably the most compelling stories to keep track of in the offseason. If they stay, they could cap off an incredible story with, ironically enough, Joe Tsai lifting the Larry O’Brien trophy in the end.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far