"If you want to make a step further be sure we will be waiting for you" - Nikola Jokic's brothers respond to Marcus Morris' threatening tweet

Nikola Jokic's brothers responded to Marcus Morris, Markieff Morris' twin brother, after the latter tweeted a threatening message directed at the reigning MVP. The brothers, Nemanja Jokic and Strahinja Jokic, created a Twitter account by the name "JokicBrothers" and responded to Marcus Morris' tweet, saying:

"You should leave this the way it is instead of publicly threatening our brother!Your brother made a dirty play first . If you want to make a step further be sure we will be waiting for you !! Jokic Brothers"

A brawl erupted in the NBA last night between Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, Markieff Morris and the Miami Heat. During the final few minutes of the game, Morris hard-fouled Jokic in the chest to stop a transition play. The Joker considered it a dirty play and retaliated by shoving Markieff Morris in the back.

Marcus Morris @MookMorris2 Waited till bro turned his back smh. NOTED ✍🏾 Waited till bro turned his back smh. NOTED ✍🏾

The reigning MVP might get suspended but many, including Nikola Jokic's brothers, believe that Morris initiated the dirty play first. The NBA is all-too-familiar with the Morris Twins and their under-handed tactics in games. They are notorious for dirty plays and deliberately trying to hurt players. It isn't surprising that a lot of people stand behind Nikola Jokic and his actions.

Mike Singer @msinger Jokic Brothers @JokicBrothers @MookMorris2 You should leave this the way it is instead of publicly threatening our brother!Your brother made a dirty play first . If you want to make a step further be sure we will be waiting for you !! Jokic Brothers @MookMorris2 You should leave this the way it is instead of publicly threatening our brother!Your brother made a dirty play first . If you want to make a step further be sure we will be waiting for you !! Jokic Brothers Just got a text from Jokic’s brother. This is their real account responding to Marcus Morris’s tweet last night. twitter.com/jokicbrothers/… Just got a text from Jokic’s brother. This is their real account responding to Marcus Morris’s tweet last night. twitter.com/jokicbrothers/…

Nikola Jokic feels guilty for the cheap shot on Markieff Morris

Nikola Jokic gets ejected after the brawl against the Miami Heat [Source: New York Post]

Nikola Jokic expressed guilt and regret for his actions after the game. He isn't known for playing dirty or being aggressive on the basketball court so it was certainly uncharacteristic for the big man. He spoke at the postgame press conference, saying:

"It's a stupid play. I feel bad. I'm not supposed to react that way. I got him. I saw him. But I thought it was gonna be like a take foul. But he bumped me and I was like, I think it was a dirty play and I just needed to protect myself."

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra felt the shove was "uncalled for" and a "dangerous, dirty play." He spoke about Morris' situation after the game, suggesting the team would conduct tests on him. He said:

"That was a dangerous, dirty play. I thought [Markieff Morris] took a foul. It was one of those fastbreak take fouls, with his shoulder. You might deem that as a little more than slapping somebody, but after watching it on film it was a take foul. That was absolutely uncalled for."

The NBA hasn't issued an official statement regarding Nikola Jokic's suspension but the NBA community is certain that it is on the way. We just don't know how long or how many games it will be for. The Denver Nuggets' role players need to try their best to stay afloat while their reigning MVP sits on the sidelines.

