“If we’re serious about winning a championship, that sh*t doesn’t happen” - Mike Malone gives inspiring pep talk during Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets started the second half of their second-round series against the Phoenix Suns with a 68-51 lead. 23 seconds after the play started in the said half, Denver coach Mike Malone quickly called a timeout.

Here’s what he had to say during the unexpected huddle:

“If we’re serious about winning, not just tonight, if we’re serious about a championship, that sh*t doesn’t happen. We gotta be more locked in! We gotta be more locked in. Understand what we’re playing for! Understand what we’re fighting for.”

Denver was lethargic coming out of the halftime break. They had a careless turnover to start the third quarter. Malone didn’t want his team to get complacent knowing the loaded and veteran Suns could mount a big rally.

Phoenix put on a much better third period than their horrible second quarter. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker finally got more support from the rest of the roster.

The Denver Nuggets, though, managed to limit the Suns and enter the last 12 minutes of the game with a 94-81 edge. Jamal Murray took over in the fourth quarter to carry the Nuggets to a 1-0 series lead.

The Suns had no answer for “Glitch” in Game 1. The point guard is healthy for the first time since 2020 when the Nuggets reached the Western Conference finals. He’s reminding basketball fans why many thought he would become a surefire All-Star someday.

Jamal Murray answered the Phoenix Suns’ various rallies with crucial baskets. He hit a circus shot high off the glass after splitting Chris Paul and Kevin Durant’s defense. Phoenix had cut Denver’s lead to 104-92 before Murray’s basket.

A few possessions later, he hit a straightaway three-pointer to push the Denver Nuggets' lead to 112-95. From there, Denver held on until Phoenix coach Monty Williams removed his superstars from the game.

Jamal Murray played 37 minutes and tallied a team-high 34 points, nine assists, five rebounds and two steals. Murray's 6-10 from behind the arc hurt the Suns' rallies in the second half.

The Denver Nuggets crushed the Phoenix Suns on the boards

The Phoenix Suns shot just 7-23 from behind the arc. It was one of the biggest reasons why they lost Game 1. The Suns will likely not stay that bad with their three-pointers.

The more concerning issue for Monty Williams' Suns was how they were manhandled on the boards. Phoenix gave up 16 offensive rebounds. Nikola Jokic's eight offensive boards tied the Suns' combined haul on that end.

The Denver Nuggets are just too good of a team to beat if they're given too many extra opportunities to score. Phoenix will need to be significantly better on that end to win a game in this series.

"The Joker" was only 9-21 from the field for 24 points, 19 rebounds and five assists. While he didn't have Murray's highlight reels, Jokic was a thorn in the Suns' side nonetheless.

It took only one big quarter from the Denver Nuggets to get separation from the Phoenix Suns. Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and crew will remember that on Monday for Game 2.

