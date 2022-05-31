"If you are not willing to part with a 7th grader to be named later, then trade LeBron James instead" - Nick Wright believes LA Lakers will have to make some tough decisions this summer

Nick Wright believes that if the LA Lakers are not going to help LeBron James get into a winning position, they should consider trading him. The 37-year-old was stunning in Year 19, but his brilliance was not enough to lead the purple and gold beyond the finish line.

Many believe trading Russell Westbrook could make things better. However, the former MVP's poor performance in the 2021-22 season has made him a tough player to get rid of.

According to reports, teams are demanding a 2027 first-round pick for Russell Westbrook. The LA Lakers have expressed their disinterest in giving up their pick along with the point guard.

Wright, who is very firm in his stance, did not mince words. He stated that the purple and gold needed to decide soon. Speaking about the team on "First Things First," the analyst said:

"At this point the Lakers have to make a decision. Who are you and who do you wanna be and how much do you owe LeBron James?

"Because if you are not willing to part ways with a seventh grader to be named player, via in the form of your unprotected 2027 or 2029 draft pick, then you know what trade LeBron James instead, honestly."

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "At this point the Lakers have to make a decision. If you are not willing to part with a 7th grader to be named later, then trade LeBron James instead. ... You're not going to be able to thread the needle of competing for a title & keeping Russell Westbrook." — @getnickwright "At this point the Lakers have to make a decision. If you are not willing to part with a 7th grader to be named later, then trade LeBron James instead. ... You're not going to be able to thread the needle of competing for a title & keeping Russell Westbrook." — @getnickwright https://t.co/QITe1c3eQJ

LeBron James has only missed the playoffs four times in his career and two of those have been with the LA Lakers. Aged 37, he has still proven to be one of the top players in the league. However, the front office needs to put the right players with him if they are to win another championship in the limited window left.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Westbrook is expected to exercise his $47M player option for next season The Lakers plan to keep Russell Westbrook. LA refuses to give up "additional assets" to send him out, per @TheSteinLine Westbrook is expected to exercise his $47M player option for next season The Lakers plan to keep Russell Westbrook. LA refuses to give up "additional assets" to send him out, per @TheSteinLineWestbrook is expected to exercise his $47M player option for next season https://t.co/jSRXRr2MP3

Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis and James have not fit well with each other. After the 2021-22 season, trading Russ seemed to be the ideal move.

However, with each passing day, it seems unlikely that the nine-time All-Star will leave the LA Lakers. Expressing his disappointment at the way things are transpiring for the purple and gold, Nick Wright said:

"If you don't think you can compete for a title this year, right now, immediately, then trade LeBron. LeBron's got what, at best, two MVP levels seasons left in him.

"If you are so concerned about a 2027 draft pick ... that you are going to waste at best LeBron's two remaining great years, then move on from it, but if you're not going to thread the needle of competing for a title & keeping Russell Westbrook, it's just ridiculous."

Can LeBron James and Russell Westbrook turn things around for the LA Lakers?

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat

The LA Lakers were picked as preseason favorites because of the wide array of stars they had ahead of the 2021-22 season.

However, things didn't work out well for them and they failed to even make it to the playoffs, which was one of the biggest disappointments. Many placed blame on Westbrook for the team's shortcomings, but truth be told, the purple and gold had a lot more problems than that.

With reports emerging that Russ may stay with the LA Lakers, it will be interesting to see how things work out for him and LeBron James.

Both these stars need the ball to operate and this seemed to be a big problem for the team. Although it didn't work out well, there were moments when the duo proved they could co-exist.

The LA Lakers have now brought in Darvin Ham as the head coach, and his arrival could certainly bring rejuvenation to the locker room. Having been an assistant for over a decade, Ham has coached some of the biggest stars, including Kobe Bryant, Dwight Howard, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.

But this head coaching job is going to be a lot more challenging. He has to not only handle the players but also a lot of criticism from the media and involvement from the front office.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Breaking: The Lakers have hired Darvin Ham as head coach, sources tell @wojespn Breaking: The Lakers have hired Darvin Ham as head coach, sources tell @wojespn. https://t.co/vWMOJGDg7D

Even the LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson believes that the right coach could make things better for Westbrook. The 33-year-old had just averaged a triple-double a season back and despite all the slander, he is a legend in the league.

More than anyone, he will be hoping to turn things around and help LeBron James lead the LA Lakers back to the very top of the NBA.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far