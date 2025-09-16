"If y'all stay like this, Anthony Edwards will leave" - NBA fans react to Timberwolves bringing back score-first guard to boost bench depth

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves fell short of the NBA Finals last season. The Timberwolves re-signed Julius Randle, Naz Reid and Joe Ingles but failed to keep Nickeil Alexander-Walker. They also brought back Bones Hyland, announcing it on Monday, which prompted reactions from NBA fans online.The Timberwolves announced Hyland's return on social media, welcoming back the dynamic scoring guard to Minnesota. Hyland played just four games for the Timberwolves last season after getting signed to a two-way deal. The Atlanta Hawks waived him following a trade with the LA Clippers as part of the Bogdan Bogdanovic-Terance Mann deal.Hyland began his career with the Denver Nuggets as the 26th pick of the 2021 NBA draft. He looked like the next off-the-bench scorer in the mold of Lou Williams and Jamal Crawford, but his defensive deficiency led to his trade to the Clippers amid the 2022-23 season, the year Denver won the title. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Minnesota Timberwolves currently have 18 players on their roster, but it will likely be trimmed down after training camp. Anthony Edwards is expected to make another jump into superstardom next season, but fans can't help but wonder why the Timberwolves are not adding more stars to him.Here are some of the comments regarding the re-signing of Hyland.NBA fans react to Bones Hyland decision. (Photo: @timberwolves on IG)While the Minnesota Timberwolves were coming off back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances, they didn't want to be strapped to the second apron. It's the main reason they were unable to retain three of their key free agents. Julius Randle and Naz Reid were very effective together, plus Reid has been one of the best sixth men in the NBA. Nickeil Alexander-Walker brought a lot to the table off the bench, but the Timberwolves are banking on Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr. to step up behind Anthony Edwards. Mark Cuban drops controversial take on Anthony EdwardsSpeaking on a recent appearance on the &quot;Road Trippin'&quot; podcast with Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye, Mark Cuban had a controversial take on Anthony Edwards. Cuban dared the hosts to watch Edwards when he shoots free throws and how his foot is always on the line, which is a clear violation. &quot;Watch Anthony Edwards when he takes a free-throw shot,&quot; Edwards said, according to the Basketball Network. &quot;Watch when he shoots his free throws. Every single time, he steps over the line, every time. And if you remember back in the day, I used to send in tapes on Shaq, and they started calling it, and he had to fix his free throws.&quot;Edwards averaged 6.3 free-throw attempts last season, making 83.7% of them.