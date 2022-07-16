“If you told me that a player not named Michael Jeffrey Jordan.. would go for 6 first-round picks, I’d have told you, you were crazy” - NBA insider says Donovan Mitchell could go for 6 first-round picks

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Donovan Mitchell could be traded in the coming weeks. The New York Knicks are the frontrunners for the signature of the guard.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Story at theathletic.com/3422434/2022/0… The Jazz and Knicks have started discussions on a Donovan Mitchell trade, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba . New York has Utah’s focus currently, among interested teams.Story at @TheAthletic The Jazz and Knicks have started discussions on a Donovan Mitchell trade, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. New York has Utah’s focus currently, among interested teams.Story at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3422434/2022/0…

Having traded their All-Star center Rudy Gobert at the beginning of the month, the Utah Jazz are open to letting Mitchell go. And of course not for anything less than what they received for Gobert.

ESPN's NBA senior insider Brian Windhorst has predicted that the guard could be traded to the Knicks for six first-round picks. A tad more than the Gobert trade, thereby setting a new standard within the league. In admiration of the president of Jazz basketball operations, Danny Ainge, Windhorst suggests he has changed the game.

"I'm telling you guys Donovan Mitchell could go for six first-round picks," Windhorst started. "If you told me that a player not named Michael Jeffrey Jordan in the mid 90s would go for six first-round picks, I'd have told you, you were crazy.

"But I'm telling you Danny Ainge has done it again. He hooked somebody on the line and Tim Connolly in Minnesota who was desperate to get Rudy Gobert. And he changed the game."

"And so now the Knicks are going to have a difficult time with the discussion about whether it's gonna be three or four first round picks. Now Danny Ainge is going look 'Guys I know you can trade eight of them, and I've traded Rudy Gobert for four of them.

"In fact, I'm gonna count that as trading for five because I got a guy who was just drafted in this last draft with the 22nd pick. So I'm actually for the sake of this discussion. I'm gonna say that I traded Rudy Gobert for five first round picks. So the price for you for Donovan Mitchell is 6 first round picks.'"

Brian Windhorst believes Danny Ainge is about to set a trade record with Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz drives around Dorian Finney-Smith #10 of the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Vivint Smart Home Arena on April 28, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Utah Jazz are in the process of rebuilding their roster, which has led to the franchise being open to letting go of their top players. With Rudy Gobert out the door, Donovan Mitchell could be on his way out in a few weeks.

The Jazz front office is reportedly in discussions with the New York Knicks to trade the guard. With the Knicks keen on the player, he could be heading to New York for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Brian Windhorst has stated that following the controversial Deandre Ayton max deal extension by the Phoenix Suns, matching the Indiana Pacers' offer. Danny Ainge could be on the verge of setting a new record with the Mitchell trade.

"Once the Ayton thing got matched last night, and I'm looking at the lay of the land," Windhorst stated. "I'm thinking about Danny Ainge and how he is about to set another standard, another record with the Knicks potentially big on the side of the next Big deal in the NBA."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far