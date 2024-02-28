“If you’re by yourself it doesn’t work”: Victor Wembanyama's comments raise eyebrows amid applauding DPOY candidate 

Victor Wembanyama didn't mince his words when he spoke about Rudy Gobert, who he has counted as a role model and mentor, following the San Antonio Spurs 114-105 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The latter, who is in the running for Defensive Player of the Year, propped up 13 points and 17 rebounds against the Spurs in 39 minutes of action.

Furthermore, he had the best of the rookie sensation when he produced one of the highlights of the night with a massive dunk on the 20-year-old. By the end of the matchup, it was clear that Gobert won the battle of the bigs against Wembanyama this time around.

Speaking to the media in the aftermath of the loss, Wembanyama kept it real when asked about the three-time DPOY, with one of his comments raising eyebrows:

"He [Gobert] is the central point of their defense. Not only is he individually a good player, but he's found his place. You might be the best defensive player in the league, but if you're by yourself it doesn't work."

Wembanyama proved to be no slouch as he stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and four blocks. He headed into the matchup with healthy numbers, averaging 24.2 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 5.6 blocks in his last five games, including a triple-double with blocks against the Toronto Raptors.

On the game front, Anthony Edwards (34 points) and Naz Reid (22) led with the scoring for Minnesota. Barring Wembanyama, Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson had 21 and 20 points, respectively.

"I've tried to be the best mentor I can for him": Rudy Gobert on Victor Wembanyama

Last year in November, the Spurs met the Timberwolves in their first In-Season Tournament game, and it was the Victor Wembanyama vs Rudy Gobert matchup that garnered all the buzz. While the Wolves may have won the game, 117-110, Gobert was lavish in his praise for the young French star:

“I’ve tried to be the best mentor I can be for him," Gobert said. "I’m really proud of him and the way he is dedicated and the way he is working and who he is as a person. I am always there for him, whatever he needs.

"I always say that watching him succeed truly makes me happy. I have a lot of love for him and I make sure I do whatever I can to help him be the best he can be."

Victor Wembanyama has been impressive in his maiden season in the NBA and is a frontrunner for Rookie of the Year. The rebuilding San Antonio unit has had a season to forget, but they will be happy that their No. 1 pick has lived up to the high expectations.