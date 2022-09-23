“If you’re my LSU brother you would have reached out by now”- Ben Simmons believes Shaquille O’Neal to be merely a perfunctory colleague, says people around NBA reached out to him except Shaq

Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons feels Shaquille O'Neal should have reached out to him during his road to recovery. Simmons and Shaq also went to the same college. Simmons is expected to make his long-awaited return to the court this season. He is yet to make his debut for the Nets after joining from the Philadelphia 76ers.

Simmons was out due to injuries and mental health issues. However as per reports, the talented star is eager to return to the court. It hasn't been an easy last couple of years for the 26 year old, especially when it came to his exit from Philly. But Simmons is ready to put that behind him and rejuvenate his career with his new team.

Plenty of basketball personalities offered their support to Simmons while he was injured. One of those was believed to be former NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, who played his college basketball at LSU, just like Simmons. On a recent episode of "The Old Man and the Three," Simmons revealed that he hasn't been in touch with Shaq, saying that if he was his "LSU brother," he would have reached out to him by now. Simmons said:

“He always wants to say we're LSU brothers, this and that. If you’re my LSU brother you would have reached out by now.”

Ben Simmons hopes to bounce back in 2022-23

Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons at the 2022 NBA Summer League

The Brooklyn Nets have quickly become one of the most fascinating teams to monitor in the 2022-23 regular season. Many are waiting for Ben Simmons to return to the court. Simmons has not played a NBA game since the 2020-21 playoffs with the 76ers.

There's no denying that the 26 year old has the tools to be an elite player in the NBA. But Simmons has been dealing with mental health and other injuries recently. If Simmons can find his groove and regain his confidence, he has the chance to do spectacular things with his new teammates.

The Brooklyn Nets have one of the most impressive rosters in the league. With Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving set to return to the mix, Simmons and the Nets will have the chance to hit the ground running. In his last season with the 76ers, Simmons averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game on 55.7% shooting from the field.

