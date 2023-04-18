Create

"Im betting my life savings on the clips” – Fans poke fun at Suns after Scott Foster is declared as referee for Game 2 of Phoenix vs LA Clippers

By Evan Bell
Modified Apr 18, 2023 17:19 GMT
Fans react to Scott foster serving as lead official in Suns-Clippers Game 2

On Tuesday morning, news surfaced that the one and only Scott Foster had been named the lead official for Game 2 of the Suns vs. Clippers series. Naturally, given that Chris Paul is just 2-17 in playoff games officiated by Foster, fans were quick to provide some hilarious reactions.

Scott Foster is the crew chief for tonight’s Suns/Clippers game https://t.co/6WFtvrT0pE
@TheNBACentral Im betting my life savings on the clips
@TheNBACentral Congratulations to the Clippers on a 2-0 lead
@TheNBACentral Chris Paul https://t.co/boJ5vqaC4I
@TheNBACentral and Scott Foster did most of that while Chris Paul could still play. That is like the dominance @PatrickMahomes has over the AFC West.
@TheNBACentral https://t.co/YRLbHghsJw
@TheNBACentral “Clippers take game 2 in Phoenix*
@TheNBACentral Chris Paul seeing this https://t.co/jX30xYxSLC
@TheNBACentral Clippers 2-0 https://t.co/T28qPTuTMe
@TheNBACentral Scott Foster pulling up to ruin Chris Paul once again https://t.co/f2CuqVgt9a
@TheNBACentral Suns going down 0-2 https://t.co/2fduSPbvb2
@TheNBACentral Chris Paul https://t.co/O25klMg9C6
@TheNBACentral i used to pray for times like this 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/CMssXAapLI
@TheNBACentral Suns going down 0-2 https://t.co/bBcJgHJTYo
@TheNBACentral https://t.co/r21LuQJlM9
@TheNBACentral https://t.co/3ThqQTeEy0
@TheNBACentral Chris Paul losing again https://t.co/hmEz2FoT5f

Can Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns tie the series 1-1 against the LA Clippers?

Heading into Game 2, the question on everyone's mind is whether or not the Phoenix Suns will be able to tie the series 1-1 before hitting the road. The team narrowly lost Game 1 due to a massive surge by Russell Westbrook that saw him secure a game-saving block on Devin Booker.

Westbrook was also able to haul down several big offensive boards, earning him high praise around the league despite his poor shooting. On Tuesday night, the teams will compete in Game 2 before heading to Los Angeles to play in Games 3 and 4 later in the week.

Back in 2020, Paul couldn't hold back on his frustration with his record when playing in games officiated by Foster. He spoke about the situation after losing Game 7 to the Houston Rockets with the OKC Thunder several years ago, ripping Foster for a controversial late-game call:

"I started tying my shoe back up, and he still called delay of game! That s**t don't make no sense. I don't know, that's crazy, he just- I don't know, we could have won the game but that situation we know... Yeah they gonna fine me. I said his name, yeah we already know the history."

Although the Phoenix Suns have lost just once while Kevin Durant is in the lineup, the numbers paint a grim picture for Suns fans. To date, Paul has lost a whopping 13 straight playoff games when officiated by Foster, with the last win coming in 2013.

Whether or not Durant and the Suns are able to even the series in spite of that, only time will tell.

