"I'm not about to force somebody to get a vaccine" - Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving's vaccination status

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant believes that forcing teammate Kyrie Irving to take the vaccine is not something he would do, simply to get him to play basketball.

Following a night on which Durant scored 29 points while shooting an impressive 52.9% from the floor, The 11-time All-Star could not prevent his team from going down to the Milwaukee Bucks, by 109-121. Questions were immediately raised about the continued unavailbility of Kyrie Irving for home games.

When asked in his post-game interview if he had ever spoken to Irving about getting the vaccine, Kevin Durant replied by saying:

"I told him how important he is, how much I want him to play every game. But like I said I am not here to force somebody to get a vaccine like that's not my thing, so he can play basketball, like I'm not bout to do that. We had conversations about wanting him to be part of the team and conversations about him being full time, that's on his time. "

The 33-year-old is not only a teammate, but a good friend of Kyrie Irving and stands firm on his view that the decision to take the vaccine is a personal one. Durant went on to speak about the importance of the Brooklyn Nets' organization remaining professional throughout the current situation surrounding Irving.

Whatever decision he is going to make, he gonna make, it's on us to come here and be professionals no matter what, handle and do our job, all of us from the owner down to the equipment manager, you know what I'm saying. So whenever he ready, he'll be ready." - Durant added

As per New York City's mandate, the Brooklyn Nets cannot allow Kyrie Irving to play at Barclays Center as he is still unvaccinated. Still, Brooklyn did not show any glaring signs that indicated they were in dire need of Irving earlier in the season. In fact, their current record of 23-13 in his absence doesn't make for worrisome reading.

However, the Nets' recent run has begun to suggest that the team needs Irving down the stretch. Brooklyn has lost 4 of its last 5 games, which might come as something of a shock to a team with real championship aspirations.

Kyrie's presence in road games would be a big help as it would ease some pressure off Kevin Durant and James Harden. However, one would imagine that the Brooklyn Nets would love to have him back as a full-time player. Until then, the Nets will have to somehow find solutions to get back their consistency.

Also in the post-game interview following the defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks, Durant went on to remind the media of the current situation the NBA and the world finds itself in. Stating that his personal policy is to "focus" on himself and let Irving do the same amid these trying times.

It's a weird situation, like who knows, I don't understand most of this *** covid all of this stuff has been crazy over the last few years. So, me I just try to stay center and focus on me, when Kyrie is ready to make decisions for himself, he will and I trust that." - Durant finished

Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets fall to a loss against the Milwaukee Bucks

Kevin Durant has done a great job this season, averaging just under 30 points per game along with 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists. But even he hasn't been able to lead the team to wins in the past few games.

Many thought the win against the Indiana Pacers, which featured Kyrie Irving, would have been a great boost to the Brooklyn Nets as a means of generating some momentum.

Unfortunately for the Nets, Milwaukee had other plans, as they put on a great performance against them. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points on 64.7% shooting from the field, helping his team secure their second win of the season against the Brooklyn-based franchise.

Despite the loss, the Nets are still second in the East. The Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers and the Bucks have been putting on solid performances of late while racking up wins. This means that Brooklyn will have to soon up their game or risk losing their once solid position in the East.

