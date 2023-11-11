"Imagine Charles Oakley guarding him" - Victor Wembanyama catches stray from former EuroCup Coach of the Year for his lanky build

Victor Wembanyama found himself under criticism from a former EuroCup Coach of the Year who questioned his physique, claiming that he wouldn't have endured in the NBA's older, more physical era.

In an interview with Meridian Sport, Zvezdan Mitrovic, the coach of Galatasaray Ekmas Istanbul in the Turkish Basketball Super League and Basketball Champions League, expressed apprehensions about Victor Wembanyama's susceptibility to injuries, attributing it to his slender build.

"Realistically, I was afraid that someone would run into him and break his knees," he said.

Mitrovic also remarked that Wembanyama might not be as unstoppable as some believe him to be, suggesting that the perception of his unguardability is inflated due to the modern NBA being softer compared to earlier eras.

"I watched San Antonio [Spurs]. It's no longer a fight in the NBA like it used to be. Now, everything is fluffy," he said.

"Imagine Charles Oakley guarding Wembanyama. One contact, and he goes back to Paris. I prefer that kind of basketball, but I'm still old-fashioned," he added.

Despite the critiques regarding his physique, Victor Wembanyama has been making a big impact this season. Currently, he holds the top position in the NBA's rookie ladder, boasting averages of 18.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks over eight games.

Chet Holmgren, another slender rookie, closely follows at the second spot in the rookie race with averages of 16.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks in eight games.

Victor Wembanyama doesn’t like being called a ‘unicorn’

Victor Wembanyama said on Wednesday that he doesn't appreciate being referred to as a "unicorn" and would rather go by the nickname given to him by LeBron James.

“I mean, that nickname has been used over and over, so I’m not really a big fan of it,” the Spurs rookie said. “Just like LeBron said: ‘Everybody has been a unicorn.’ There’s just one alien, right?”

James made his remark about Wembanyama being more akin to an alien in October 2022.

"Everybody’s been a unicorn over the last few years, but he’s more like an alien. No one has ever seen anyone as tall as he is but as fluid and as graceful as he is out on the floor," James said.

Despite never having faced off on the court, there exists an evident and mutual respect between James and Wembanyama, both of whom are No. 1 picks. The eagerly awaited showdown between them is set to take place on December 13 when the LA Lakers visit the San Antonio Spurs.