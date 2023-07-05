Iman Shumpert explains the core difference between LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony

Throughout his career, LeBron James has been lauded for his basketball IQ, with multiple former teammates noting how LeBron makes everyone around him better. On the other hand, Carmelo Anthony has always been seen as a pure scorer who can elevate a team's offense but not the players around him.

Both LeBron and Anthony came into the NBA at the same time. Despite Anthony's exceptional scoring ability, he was unable to taste a championship during his career.

Iman Shumpert had the luxury of being teammates with both LeBron and Anthony during his time in the league. In a recent podcast episode, Shumpert revealed what the biggest difference between the two stars was.

"Bron is like, you can't do it this way. I could show you this way," Shumpert said. "I'm not open. He like, you gonna be open. Oh, no. Shump. Don't. Stay right there. Don't move. Now Tristan, you dive if he tags you. I'm gonna throw this right to Shump. If I'm on the other team and you do that, bro, I ain't gonna lie."

"I'm fouling. Like, not even a regular foul. I had to play under Melo. Like, Melo's, that guy where it's like, I can't jump in your body and do it for you, Shump. He gonna tell me stuff like how he see it in his mind. But if I can't get it, he ain't going to do it 30 times. He's just going to be like, look, give me the ball. I'll do it. Pass it to me, and then I'll do it in the game. How about that?"

LeBron has won four NBA championships during his career, so it's clear that his approach to improving everybody around him is conducive to winning at the highest level.

Draymond Green discusses friendship with LeBron James

During a recent appearance on the 'Podcast P with Paul George, Draymond Green opened up on his friendship with LeBron James.

“As far as us being as tight as we are, that’s my big brother. Love him to death,” Green said. “And ain’t nothing changing that. Only thing changing is our relationship continues to grow.”

Green continued

“Because ours (friendship) is on display in front of the world, then it’s like, oh, it’s an issue,” Green said. “What I’m here to tell people is you probably shouldn’t concern yourself with that because there’s nothing you can do about it, and it doesn’t affect your life.”

LeBron and Green have found their names being interlinked over the past year. Rumors swirled linking Green with a potential move to the Los Angeles Lakers to link up with LeBron.

However, Green has since signed a four-year $100 million deal with the Golden State Warriors, ensuring his friendship with LeBron can continue alongside their rivalry in the Western Conference.

