Iman Shumpert faces serious allegations from Teyana Taylor for jeopardising kids' life with alleged weed addiction

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert is facing new allegations as his ex-wife, Teyana Taylor, claims that he's careless when taking care of their kids. Shumpert and Taylor have two daughters together, Iman "Junie" and Rue Rose. According to the allegations, the 2016 champion disregards the safety of their children while they're under his care.

New legal documents have been submitted and the singer is now claiming that Shumpert smokes marijuana while he's around their kids. Additionally, Taylor claims that the former Cleveland Cavaliers star is under the influence when taking care of their two daughters.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to the new docs, Taylor claims that the star consistently fails to take care of their kids. She's accusing Shumpert of not feeding the two despite being in the family home.

The singer claimed that her daughters were put into a rideshare in Chicago and were dropped off at the United Center by her ex-husband. This happened while he had a private driver take him to the arena, reportedly.

In the new docs, Taylor said that Shumpert "consistently demonstrates a clear disregard for the safety of the minor children." So far, there hasn't been any rebuttal from the NBA player's end. However, he previously denied claims that he made the TV personality feel endangered when they were together.

You might also be interested in reading this: "New year more us": Iman Shumpert shares wholesome New Year's message for daughters amid legal battle with Teyana Taylor

Taylor claimed that Iman Shumpert has temper issues

Both Taylor and Iman Shumpert are battling for their kids. Shumpert was previously granted four to six days a month with their kids. During those days, he had the chance to spend time with his two daughters.

Last month, Taylor's court filings surfaced online. According to Radar Online, Shumpert has an allegedly nonchalant attitude concerning the safety of their daughters.

"(Shumpert) does not acknowledge this fact, nor does he properly ensure the children’s safety in public settings or otherwise. (Shumpert) asks for significant time with the parties’ minor children, but then leaves them with his parents or others for a majority of the time requested."

"(Shumpert’s) interest in the parties’ daughter is more like his chance for photo opportunities as opposed to (Shumpert) providing true parenting and care for the girls. (Taylor) further shows the Court that when (Shumpert) gets angry, he is irresponsible with the girls."

Expand Tweet

Shumpert denied the claims that he was careless with his children.

Taylor and Shumpert married in 2016 after meeting in 2011. The two were together for quite some time, until they revealed on Sept. 17, 2023, that they had been separated for months already.

Currently, legal issues have to be resolved as they process their divorce.