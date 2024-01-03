"New year more us": Iman Shumpert shares wholesome New Year's message for daughters amid legal battle with Teyana Taylor

Iman Shumpert's murky divorce battle with Teyana Taylor hasn't stopped him from being there for his daughters. After he was granted temporary parenting time with his kids, seven-year-old Iman “Junie” Tayla, and three-year-old Rue Rose, the former NBA champion spent quality time with them.

Shumpert, who was allowed to have his daughters for four to six days a month, shared a wholesome message on his Instagram stories with them. He captioned:

"New Year.. More Us"

Iman Shumpert posted a video of his daughters

Taylor and Shumpert garnered quite the buzz when they revealed in September that they had been separated for months with the actress filing for divorce in January.

According to the court, Taylor will continue to have primary custody of his children, but Iman Shumpert's deal of having some time with the daughters will continue until the judge decides on who gets custody.

Teyana Taylor disappointed with Iman Shumpert for making the divorce public

While Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are no longer living together, the former, according to a TMZ report was upset and disappointed with her ex-husband for making news of their divorce public.

The report also added that Taylor had made the move to protect both the kids and Shumpert by keeping the divorce private. However, the former Cleveland Cavaliers star's latest legal move had the developments spilling out to the world.

Taylor's attorney, Tanya Mitchell, shared her thoughts on how it would have an impact on her client and the children:

"We were able to keep this divorce matter private as Ms. Taylor requested for eleven (11) months in this case prior to Mr. Shumpert's MOTION revealing the parties' legal names and making the private matter public. This matter would very likely still be private if Mr. Shumpert's MOTION TO SUBSTITUTE TRUE LEGAL NAMES AS REAL PARTIES IN INTEREST was not filed ..."

Shumpert and Taylor were married for seven years. They met in 2011 and the actress had quashed all news of them dating. However, in 2013, it was revealed that they were indeed in a relationship.