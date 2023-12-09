Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor’s divorce battle timeline: What we know so far

The divorce proceedings of former NBA player Iman Shumpert and singer-actress Teyana Taylor have been rolling since earlier this year and are yet to conclude.

After seven years of marriage, 32-year-old Taylor filed for divorce back in January, around eight months before they made their separation public.

In the documents that the "Coming 2 America" actress filed, she claimed that the one-time NBA champion subjected her to cruel treatment while they were together, as well as Shumpert being involved in multiple cheating scandals, among her reasons for wanting a separation.

Initially, she wanted to keep the proceedings private, using only initials in the documents. But in his filing, Iman Shumpert included full names, opening the process for public consumption.

According to a recent report by RadarOnline.com, the former couple attended mediation in October to work on a deal, including child support and custody of their two kids.

However, the wedge between the parties widened further, with Taylor alleging that Shumpert was being irresponsible with their daughters and had not given her spousal support.

In a petition she filed, Taylor said (via RadarOnline.com):

“[Shumpert] does not acknowledge this fact, nor does he properly ensure the children’s safety in public settings or otherwise. [Shumpert] asks for significant time with the parties’ minor children, but then leaves them with his parents or others for a majority of the time requested.”

“[Shumpert’s] interest in the parties’ daughter is more like his chance for photo opportunities as opposed to [Shumpert] providing true parenting and care for the girls. [Taylor] further shows the Court that when [Shumpert] gets angry, he is irresponsible with the girls.”

Iman Shumpert, a one-time NBA champion with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2016), denied the allegations, saying through his lawyer:

“(He) vehemently denies that he is or has ever been irresponsible with care and provision for his children.”

With the parties unable to strike a deal so far, RadarOnline.com reported that as per court documents, the presiding judge has scheduled a non-trial for March 13, 2024.

Iman Shumpert’s relationship timeline with Teyana Taylor

2011

Shumpert and Taylor met in a New York party but at the time, the singer-actress was dating someone. They stayed connected, establishing a platonic relationship. Their friendship, however, grew into something more in 2013.

2014

The two came out as a couple on social media, posting a photo on Shumpert’s 24th birthday of them kissing. Days later, Taylor made an appearance on the former player’s profile.

2015

The couple announced that they were expecting their first child together on September 2, 2015. In November of that year, they also announced that they were already engaged. The following month, their baby Junie was born.

2016

In September 2016, they revealed that they exchanged “I do’s” in private ceremonies.

2020

In June 2020, the two announced that they were expecting their second child, and three months later, Rue Rose was born.

2023

In September this year, Taylor announced that she and Iman Shumpert were already separated. Later, it was known that she had filed for divorce as early as January.