Teyana Taylor calls out Iman Shumpert’s irresponsibility toward daughters, citing alleged temper issues: Reports

More details are emanating from the ongoing divorce proceedings between former NBA player Iman Shumpert and ex-wife Teyana Taylor. Among them are the anger issues of the one-time NBA champion, leading to irresponsible behavior towards their children.

Singer-actress Taylor, 32, filed for divorce in January, eight months before they made their separation public. Cited among the reasons were multiple cheating scandals Shumpert was involved in and insecurities to her fame, which she said were too much to bear.

As reported by Radar Online, included in the court filings of Taylor is her former husband’s nonchalant attitude to looking after the safety of their kids when they are with him, especially when he gets angry.

Her petition read, as per the report:

“(Shumpert) does not acknowledge this fact, nor does he properly ensure the children’s safety in public settings or otherwise. (Shumpert) asks for significant time with the parties’ minor children, but then leaves them with his parents or others for a majority of the time requested.”

“(Shumpert’s) interest in the parties’ daughter is more like his chance for photo opportunities as opposed to (Shumpert) providing true parenting and care for the girls. (Taylor) further shows the Court that when (Shumpert) gets angry, he is irresponsible with the girls.”

Iman Shumpert denied the allegations thrown at him, saying through his lawyer:

“(He) vehemently denies that he is or has ever been irresponsible with care and provision for his children.”

Taylor and Iman Shumpert got married in October 2016 and have two children together, Junie and Rue. She has claimed that she was treated cruelly and subjected to "extremely narcissistic behavior by Shumpert throughout the majority of her marriage."

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert separation far from “amicable”

Contrary to how it was presented initially, the separation between singer-actress Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert was far from amicable. As their divorce proceedings continue, more details are coming out of it.

In making their parting of ways public, Taylor took to Instagram and shared that they were separating amicably and highlighted that infidelity was not the cause.

She wrote:

"In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, "infidelity" ain't one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners, and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children."

However, as details of the separation continue to come out, some revealing information point to cheating issues as among the reasons for the separation as well as cruel treatment by the former New York Knicks player of his wife of seven years.

Wwith the current rate things are going for the parties involved, the matter will not be resolved anytime soon.