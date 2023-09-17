Iman Shumpert & Teyana Taylor call it quits after 7 years of marriage: Here's what we know so far

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert and multi-talented singer Teyana Taylor have reportedly called it quits after seven years of being married to each other. The couple has two daughters, Iman "Junie" Tayla Shumpert and Rue Rose Shumpert.

Shumpert and Taylor got married back in 2016 and have been in the spotlight as a couple since. Unfortunately, they haven't given any further details as to why they decided to end their seven-year marriage.

Expand Tweet

On Instagram, Taylor wrote a long caption confirming the news about their breakup. According to the 2022 winner of The Masked Singer, they have been separated for a while.

"AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, “infidelity” ain’t one of the reasons for our departure," Taylor wrote.

"We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT. We just keep y’all asses out the group chat lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise."

Taylor cleared the air surrounding the news with this:

"The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it’s unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for y’all. Okay AunTey taking y’all back out the chat bye!"

Shumpert hasn't made any comments about the news. The 2016 champion with the Cavaliers will likely only open up on his own when he deems it fit.

How did Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor meet?

According to Us Weekly, Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor met at a party. The NBA star had just gotten drafted by the New York Knicks in 2011 and Taylor didn't think much of him. In 2014, the two became an official couple and Shumpert was so sure about her that he proposed to the singer a year later.

In 2015, the couple had their firstborn, Junie. A year later, Taylor confirmed that they've exchanged vows and have built a family. Two years later, they started their own reality TV show, Teyana & Iman.

Baby number 2 arrived in 2020, and Shumpert helped deliver his daughter, Rue, in the family bathroom.

