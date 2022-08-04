Who is Iman Shumpert? Taking a closer look at former NBA champion and LeBron James' former teammate's personal life

Iman Shumpert is far from a superstar, but he's been a big part of a few NBA teams that he's been on. Shumpert won an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, which was his greatest achievement.

Throughout his entire NBA career, the guard has dealt with a lot of injury issues, which is why he's never played more than 76 games in a season.

In this article, we will take a look at the NBA champion's personal life and the things he does off the court. His NBA career hasn't been very successful in the past few years, which is why we may not see him return to the floor soon.

Iman Shumpert's personal life

Besides his love for basketball, the 10-year NBA veteran is a huge fan of rap music. He's released several songs and mixtapes, including the song "Dear Kendrick," which was a response to Kendrick Lamar, another popular rapper.

Shumpert's song "Chiraq" has been the subject of some controversy. The music video of the song has gotten a lot of attention due to its visuals and creepy theme.

Iman Shumpert is married to Teyana Taylor and the two of them have two daughters. Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr. was born in December 2015, while Rue Rose was brought into the world in September 2020.

Iman and Teyana first met all the way back in 2011 and went public as a couple three years later. They married in 2016 and are still together.

The former NBA champion is a very talented dancer as well. He won the 30th season of "Dancing with the Stars" with his partner Daniella Karagach. Shumpert is the only NBA player to win this competition.

Unfortunately, Iman Shumpert has also dealt with some problems. The former NBA champion was arrested for having a larger amount of marijuana at the Dallas airport.

Shumpert was set to board a plane to Los Angeles to visit his daughter, but his plans changed when he was arrested for drug possession. The former NBA champion could face up to two years behind bars for this incident.

NBA career

Iman Shumpert has played for five different NBA teams during his professional career. He was drafted by the New York Knicks in 2011 and was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers four years later.

This is where he won the championship with LeBron James after a historic comeback against the Golden State Warriors. The guard has appeared in all seven games of the series, averaging three points per game.

Iman Shumpert has also played for the Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, and Brooklyn Nets. His last contract was a 10-day contract with the Nets in February 2021, and he missed the entire last season.

The 6-foot-5 guard hasn't played significant minutes since his 2018 tenure with the Kings. Shumpert played only 15 games and is unlikely to return to the league, especially if he faces serious charges after his latest incident.

