Teyana Taylor accuses Iman Shumpert of abandoning kids and her at under-construction home: Report 

Teyana Taylor has accused her ex-husband, former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert, of leaving her and their kids in an unfinished home while he lives in a fully renovated one. According to Taylor, Shumpert didn't contribute to the agreed-upon renovations for their primary residence, which has been under construction for three years.

In a report by Radar Online, the singer alleged that Shumpert's contractors have said he has no plans to complete the unfinished work. Furthermore, she accused him of cashing an insurance check for personal purposes instead of repairing the roof and marital home.

“(Iman) put the proceeds of the check into his personal bank account, kept all of the money, but never fixed the roof on the primary marital residence where (Teyana) and the parties’ minor children reside," Taylor's lawyer said.

According to the legal documents, Taylor requested primary custody of their children. She said Shumpert had been emotionally manipulating them and jealous of her success during their seven-year marriage.

Despite multiple cheating scandals and a DUI arrest, Teyana Taylor stood by Iman Shumpert. During their divorce proceedings, the former professional basketball player requested the court to use their full names instead of initials.

Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor's relationship timeline

Celebrity couple Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor had a series of ups and downs in their relationship spanning over a decade.

They met when Shumpert approached Taylor at a party. The two blossomed their friendship despite Taylor being in a relationship at that time.

In 2013, Iman Shumpert suffered an injury and Talor took care of him while recovering from a knee surgery. Two years later, he proposed during their baby shower, and they got married in 2016.

As the couple maximized their exposure through public appearances and social media, they also starred in their reality show, "Teyana and Iman," to give fans a closer look at their lives. Iman Shumpert then won "Dancing with the Stars" in November 2021.

However, Taylor announced their separation on Instagram in September 2023. She emphasized that they remain friends and business partners and are committed to being co-parents.

TMZ reported that the divorce filed by Taylor was in January 2023. According to the divorce filing, she demanded primary custody of their children.