Teyana Taylor's divorce documents reveal she had Iman Shumpert's back even after cheating scandals

Teyana Taylor's divorce documents indicate that although NBA vet Iman Shumpert and her may have gone their separate ways, she still cared for him. The couple were together for a number of years, leading up to Taylor's surprise announcement recently that she was parting ways with the longtime NBA player.

In the divorce documents, we can see more about their relationship. Despite being married, Shumpert allegedly cheated on Taylor a number of times. Although many spouses would have given up on their significant other given the infidelity, that wasn't the case with Taylor and Shumpert.

According to Teyana Taylor's divorce documents, which have since gone viral, after Shumpert cheated on her and was arrested for DUI, she tried to help him. With a destroyed public image and his career nearing its end, Teyana Taylor's divorce documents show that she tried to rebrand him in the public eye.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com paint a clearer picture. According to Taylor's lawyer she:

“Helped [Iman] overcome these obstacles during their marriage, and [Teyana] even helped [Iman] rebrand himself after his multiple scandals.

"Thereafter, [Iman] was arrested in an airport for marijuana possession, was arrested for a DUI, and even crashed [Teyana’s] Rolls Royce Dawn and abandoned the vehicle to avoid a second DUI.”

Teyana Taylor's divorce documents shed light on alleged Iman Shumpert abuse

Teyana Taylor's divorce documents also allege that Iman Shumpert was abusive. While many fans are familiar with the veteran guard from his time in the NBA, the news of his alleged mistreatment has left many stunned.

In the documents, the singer and her lawyers paint a picture of the troubles Taylor had to endure. It's also alleged that she attempted to reconcile the marriage despite his infidelity and cruel treatment.

Court documents describe her first filing for divorce back in January:

“Through it all, [Teyana] remained graceful, but [Iman] reacted with further cruel treatment and selfishness. [Teyana] tried and tried again to make the parties’ marriage work, but [Iman] would not stop mistreating [Teyana]."

After attempting to reconcile the marriage with no luck, Taylor then found herself humiliated when another Iman Shumpert cheating scandal emerged. Given that, she has since separated once and for all.

The case could become ugly given that the couple has children together. While they reportedly attended a mediation session according to RadarOnline.com, the couple have been left without a custodial agreement, meaning things are up in the air.