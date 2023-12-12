Iman Shumpert, the former NBA player, and his ex-wife Teyana Taylor have been in the spotlight recently due to their divorce. Despite the separation from a seven-year-long marriage, Taylor seems to be living her life to the fullest, throwing bold dance moves and having fun with Victoria Monét and Janelle Monáe

Taylor, an American singer, actress, model, and dancer, is known for her diverse talents and contributions to the entertainment industry. Recently, she was seen pulling bundles of cash at a Miami birthday celebration.

The event was star-studded, with Victoria Monét and Janelle Monáe among the attendees. The trio was seen enjoying the night, with Taylor leading the dance floor with her bold moves.

The X/Twitter video posted by Perez Hilton, the American blogged and media personality reads:

"Janelle Monáe having some very adult fun with Teyana Taylor and Victoria Monét. Hawt!!!"

The fun-filled celebration comes amidst Taylor's ongoing divorce proceedings with Iman Shumpert. The couple, who were together for ten years and married for seven, announced their separation in September 2023. Teyana Taylor confirmed the relationship in 2014 and tied the knot in a secret ceremony two years later.

However, Taylor filed for divorce in January 2023, citing "cruel treatment" and "extreme narcissistic behavior" throughout their marriage. Although, Taylor, later expressed disappointment about the public knowledge of their divorce and wished for the process to remain private.

The denial from Iman Shumpert after Taylor's accusation

Taylor accused Shumpert of being jealous and insecure over her fame. She claimed that he became more and more "insecure" as his NBA career "continued to wind down. She also alleged that Shumpert was "being extremely emotionally and mentally abusive" towards her.

In response to Taylor's allegations, Iman Shumpert denied the claims of cruel treatment. He asked the court to change Teyana Taylor’s claim of 'cruel treatment' to 'irretrievably broken bond' in her divorce filing.

Shumpert argued that Taylor did not provide evidence of him treating her in a way that made her feel unsafe. He has yet to comment on the allegations of multiple cheating scandals.

Despite the divorce battle, Taylor seems to be moving forward positively. She continues to shine in the entertainment industry and enjoys her time with friends. While Taylor's divorce from Shumpert has been a public and messy affair, she continues to live her life boldly.