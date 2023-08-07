Iman Shumpert was shocked when he figured out the secret behind Kevin Garnett's trash talking

NBA legend Kevin Garnett has a reputation for being one of the greatest trash talkers the sport has ever seen. But as per Iman Shumpert's observations, there appears to be a method to the madness.

Garnett was a truly special player. While being an incredibly versatile offensive force, he was also a gifted defensive mind. However, his greatest asset was his ability to get inside the opponent's mind.

Garnett was known for his display of aggression - whether physical or verbal. While taking into account his imposing figure and the nature of what he could say, Garnett was a rather intimidating presence. However, with specific reference to his trash talking, Iman Shumpert noted that there was logic to what he was doing.

While speaking on the "All The Smoke" podcast, Shumpert shared his experiences and observations of being on the receiving end of Garnett's provocations. He said:

"Everybody see KG tweak out on TV. To be in a game and really hear him tweaking and really saying something to really disturb you - I'm like, "Bro, you really sick."

"I can see that your focus is going up as you're talking to me and he steady doing that - locking in... And then I realized by like the second time we played against them, maybe the third time, I realized he is not all the way just talking s**t. He allowing his team to understand where he's at, if they in single coverage, one on one. 'Y'all alone. It's all y'all.'"

Shumpert emphasized that KG's trash talking was also a means of communicating with his team. While reading his opposition's plays, he would communicate the next steps and accordingly anchor the defense - all while also getting under his opponents' skin.

"You get out here and think this man gangbanging. This man is real life quarterbacking this whole defense."

Kevin Garnett's impact in Boston

Kevin Garnett emerged as a star in the league with the Minnesota Timberwolves. "The Big Ticket" certainly turned the franchise into a competitive destination in the West. However, Garnett was elevated to legendary status after his run with the Boston Celtics.

Garnett's arrival in Boston triggered the start of the Celtics' Big Three era with Paul Pierce and Ray Allen. Paired with a young Rajon Rondo at point, the C's were a force to be reckoned with.

After beating the Lakers in the 2008 Finals, the Celtics were back in a familiar position with regards to championship success. Needless to say, KG was the prime catalyst for this.

As the defensive anchor for the team and the mental pillar, Garnett was undoubtedly a huge reason for their success. For his efforts and service, the Celtics even retired his No.5 jersey.

