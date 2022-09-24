“Ime Udoka was irresponsible, it was selfish…Fire him or keep him” – NBA analyst believes the Boston Celtics are humiliating their coach purposefully, says consensual relationship should not be publicized

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka was suspended for the 2022-23 season on Thursday. NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith, however, wasn't a big supporter of the decision.

Udoka was suspended for having an "improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff." It violated the Celtics' code of conduct. Udoka joined the Celtics last season as a coach and led them to the NBA Finals, where they lost to the Golden State Warriors.

Udoka's suspension isn't great news for Boston. The Celtics were considered one of the favorites for the new season. Under the current circumstances, the Celtics will have to start a season under a new coach for the second straight year.

Speaking recently on ESPN's "First Take," Smith didn't hold back on his feelings:

"Ime Udoka was irresponsible, it was selfish. It was thoughtless for him to put himself in this position."

However, Smith wasn't a fan of how the Celtics handled the situation:

"I have a bigger issue with the Boston Celtics. And there is a press conference coming up at 11 o'clock and we will be carrying that live. And I can't wait to see what they have to say. As it pertains to allowing this to be publicized. Every single sport, there's people messing around with each other within an organization.

"It happens all the time ... But I want the Boston Celtics to explain that because Shams and our very own Adrian Wojnarowski publicized just a couple of days ago. No shade on that. They did their damn job and did it well."

Smith continued:

"According to my sources, he was given a choice: fired, resign or take the suspension. My point is this, and I said this yesterday, fire him or keep him."

Ime Udoka suspended by the Boston Celtics for the 2022-23 season

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka during the 2022 NBA Finals.

The entire situation involving Ime Udoka and the Boston Celtics sent shockwaves throughout the NBA community. After a successful 2021-22 season, Udoka looked all poised to lead the Celtics for the foreseeable future. Now, there's uncertainty if he will even return after serving the suspension.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Why, two months later, the Celtics levied Udoka with a one-season suspension — at theathletic.com/3617945/2022/0… Some members of the Celtics organization first became aware in July of the intimate relationship between Ime Udoka and a female employee, per sources.Why, two months later, the Celtics levied Udoka with a one-season suspension — at @TheAthletic Some members of the Celtics organization first became aware in July of the intimate relationship between Ime Udoka and a female employee, per sources. Why, two months later, the Celtics levied Udoka with a one-season suspension — at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3617945/2022/0…

Long-time assistant coach Joe Mazzulla took over from Udoka. The Celtics still have the squad to compete in a tough Eastern Conference. However, the recent controversy means the team will be under scrutiny at the beginning of the season.

The Celtics are in a quagmire, but it's on them to get themselves out of it with some great basketball. They have the talent to do so.

