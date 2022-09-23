  Who is Joe Mazzulla? Taking a closer look at Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka's potential replacement

Joe Mazzulla could soon get his chance to show the world how good a coach he is. Mazzulla is an assistant coach for the Boston Celtics, but he could be the interim head coach if Ime Udoka is suspended.

Udoka, who led the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance last season, had a consensual relationship with a female co-worker. Due to this, reports have emerged that he could be suspended and sidelined for the entire season.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is likely facing a suspension for the entire 2022-2023 season for his role in a consensual relationship with a female staff member, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected as soon as today. Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is likely facing a suspension for the entire 2022-2023 season for his role in a consensual relationship with a female staff member, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected as soon as today.

According to a report by Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, Udoka even considered the possibility of resigning.

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix Ime Udoka has considered the possibility of resigning, sources told @SInow . Internally, coaches and staff members are bracing for the likelihood that Udoka will be suspended for one year for having a relationship with a female staffer. Ime Udoka has considered the possibility of resigning, sources told @SInow. Internally, coaches and staff members are bracing for the likelihood that Udoka will be suspended for one year for having a relationship with a female staffer.

This article will take a closer look at Mazzulla, Udoka's probable replacement for next season. He has a long basketball history, both as a player and as a coach.

Joe Mazzulla's basketball career

Mazzulla is a 34-year-old coach with more than two decades of basketball experience. As a young basketball player, he attended Bishop Hendricken High School, where he won three state titles.

The coach had a decent run during his college years as well. He attended West Virginia University and had a noteworthy performance in the 2008 NCAA tournament. With a 13-point, 11-rebound, 8-assist performance, Mazzulla helped his team beat the heavily-favored Duke Blue Devils.

Joe Mazzulla played for West Virginia University from 2006 to 2011.

Unfortunately, the talented young player suffered a shoulder injury in the 2008-09 season. His return to the court was phenomenal as he led his team to the 2010 Final Four.

Mazzulla went undrafted in the 2011 draft and joined Glenville State as an assistant coach. He joined Fairmont State in 2013 as an assistant and stayed there until 2016.

Mazzulla spent some time in the G League as well. He was an assistant for the Maine Red Claws, Boston's affiliate. However, he returned to Fairmont State in March 2017 as the head coach.

Joe Mazzulla worked as an assistant for Ime Udoka for one season.

Mazzulla was hired as an assistant coach by the Boston Celtics in June 2019. The Celtics were coached by Brad Stevens at the time.

When Udoka replaced Stevens in 2021, Mazzulla was the only assistant coach who remained on the staff. He coached Boston's Summer League team in 2021 and is well respected within the organization.

Joe Mazzulla's troublesome past

Joe Mazzulla has had some issues with inappropriate behavior in the past. As a student-athlete, Mazzulla clashed with the police several times.

In 2008, the point guard was charged with underage drinking and aggravated assault. A year later, he was arrested on charges of domestic battery and was suspended by his college coach.

Joe Mazzulla had a lot of issues as a teenager.

Mazzulla's last known problem with the law was in 2010, when he was cited for urinating in public.

It appears that the probable Boston Celtics interim head coach had issues with alcohol as a teenager. However, he has learned from his mistakes and hasn't had any offenses as an adult.

