Ime Udoka reveals  message that lit fire in Rockets Playoff debutants Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun's belly

The Houston Rockets failed to keep up with the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the series. They trailed by more than 20 points at one point, and it was mostly due to their offensive struggles.

Jalen Green, their leading scorer, dropped just seven points on 15 shots in his playoff debut. Alperen Sengun dominated with 26, but the team needs both of them to have a chance in any series.

Fortunately, coach Ime Udoka was able to bring the best out of them ahead of Game 2. When asked about his message for his two young stars, coach Udoka told them to just do what they've been doing all year long and what got them to this place:

"When they're both rolling, we're hard to beat," Udoka said. "The message is keep it simple, it's just basketball."

It certainly worked, as Green was much more efficient in Game 2. He scored 38 points on 13-of-25 from the floor, which was much closer to his 21.0 PPG season average.

The Rockets evened up the series with a 109-94 win to make a statement and head to the Bay Area with some momentum.

Ime Udoka's Rockets aren't afraid to get 'chippy'

Game 2 had a much different tone than Game 1. While both games were hard-fought on defense, this was much more physical and had a little bit of everything.

From a Flagrant 1 foul to six technicals and the crowd going at Draymond Green over and over, this was playoff basketball at its finest.

When asked about that, coach Udoka claimed that his team was built for those kinds of settings and scenarios, so if things get chippy between them and the Warriors, he really likes their chances:

"If it gets chippy, we've seen over the last two years that's worked in our favor for the most part, gets us amped up," Udoka said. "But when you have a lead, [and you're] up 20, and things start to happen, you understand why. That's kind of the last resort by teams. You've got to keep your composure at that point and just stay calm."

The Rockets are a tough and physical team. They have some bruisers and work hard on both ends of the glass, so getting chippy is second nature to them.

On top of that, the Warriors might be down one enforcer, as Jimmy Butler sustained a pelvic injury and his status is up in the air.

