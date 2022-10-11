"I mean Shaq is a tremendous businessman but I think it's different than you being a serial cheater" - Shannon Sharpe highlights why Ime Udoka's Boston Celtics situation is "different"

Ime Udoka recently received a one-year suspension from the Boston Celtics. Udoka’s suspension was reportedly due to his affair with a female staffer. The Celtics' official announcement said it was due to Udoka breaking the franchise’s code of conduct.

Shaquille O’Neal was recently asked about his thoughts on the Ime Udoka situation. However, he refrained from commenting due to being a “serial cheater” in the past. While O’Neal highlighted that he doesn’t have a right to comment based on his actions, Shannon Sharpe feels both situations are different.

Matt Barnes and Sharpe discussed Ime Udoka’s suspension on the ‘Club Shay Shay’ podcast. Sharpe highlighted the damage to the Celtics organization.

“I mean Shaq is a tremendous businessman. But I think it’s different than you being a serial cheater and you being in a position of authority – and doing something outside of the scope of what the organization says,” Sharpe said.

“I think cheating when I’m just a 23, 25-year-old man and I’m not in a position of authority is different from kind of what Ime is going through."

Ime Udoka played a huge role in the Boston Celtics’ surge last season, despite being a first-year coach. He garnered great respect and was a commanding voice in the locker room, helping many players improve their contributions to the team. However, his off-court actions led the team to enter the next season without that familiar voice.

New Look: Boston Celtics without Ime Udoka

Ime Udoka reportedly has no intention of resigning, and the team did not comment on whether he will be back next season. However, with a Finals appearance last season, the Celtics’ focus remains on winning the NBA title.

“A decision about his [Udoka] future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date,” a statement from late September read. “The suspension takes effect immediately.”

The Celtics added Malcolm Brogdon over the summer. He will significantly improve the team’s playmaking. Brogdon has proven his value in the preseason and can easily lead the second unit, improving the franchise’s depth.

Sam Hauser addressed the lack of perimeter shooting for the Celtics but defensively didn’t add much value. Blake Griffin is another addition that can be useful for a team with a championship ambition.

Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics Al Horford on Blake Griffin: "He's fit right in. He's one of us already"



Joe Mazulla, who is stepping in to fill Udoka’s position, reportedly has the trust of the locker room. Additionally, he’s reportedly been an essential factor in the team’s defensive strategy. It will be interesting to see what the new-look Celtics’ ceiling is.

