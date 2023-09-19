"Imma be better than Mike": 18-year-old Kobe Bryant's confidence convinced Shaquille O'Neal about his greatness

Back in 2018, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal had a one-on-one interview with each other talking about their careers and their time as teammates. It was an emotional moment for the two legends considering the rollercoaster ride they went through together as a duo back in the day. The interview was a perfect opportunity for the two to unpack a lot of baggage from their past.

As Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal were talking, Shaq brought up the time when rookie Kobe told him he'd become the greatest player of all time. O'Neal noticed how chasing after Michael Jordan became Bryant's drive to become a better player and elevate his game,

"Another thing you told me as an 18-year old 'Imma be better than Mike.'" O'Neal said. "So I knew it definitely drove you."

He added,

"There's always going to be those comparisons when somebody's come before you. I don't know if you patterned your game after him or not. I don't know if you watched him in high school. But I know there was a lot of similarities. But I know at the end you'd pass up Michael Jordan."

Looking back at Kobe Bryant's Rookie Year

Rookie Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant's entry into the NBA was unconventional, as he was just the sixth player to make the leap from high school to the pros. The LA Lakers saw his potential and were determined to groom him into a star. Under the mentorship of seasoned veterans like Shaquille O'Neal and Eddie Jones, Kobe was in the perfect environment to develop his skills.

During his rookie season in the NBA, Bryant served as a bench player, providing support to the more seasoned Eddie Jones. Despite his restricted playing time, his innate talent shone through. He maintained averages of 7.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. This marked a hopeful beginning, but it was clear that Kobe was still a work in progress.

Bryant's significant breakout game took place in the 1997 NBA Playoffs. In a pivotal moment during Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Utah Jazz, Kobe delivered an impressive performance by scoring 11 points in the fourth quarter, nearly carrying the Lakers to victory on his own.

While they ultimately didn't secure the win in that game, it was undeniably evident that Bryant had a unique knack for excelling in high-pressure situations.

Kobe Bryant's rookie year was the inception of a legendary career that transcended basketball. His impact on the game, as well as his enduring legacy, continue to inspire aspiring players worldwide. Bryant's journey from a talented teenager to a basketball icon serves as a testament to the power of dedication and the pursuit of excellence.