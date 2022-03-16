"Imma just get in my Kobe bag really quick and live with the results" - Kyrie Irving reveals the regret he had from his 60-point masterpiece against Orlando Magic

Kyrie Irving dropped a magical 60 point performance for the Brooklyn Nets in their game against the Orlando Magic. Despite shooting the ball at 64.5% efficiency, the 29-year-old still had some regrets, one of them being the airball he shot during the game. He looked unstoppable on the night and every effort from the Magic defense seemed to fall short.

Kyrie Irving reflecting on a missed shot after a 60 point game is a true testament to his greatness as a player. He's only allowed to feature in road games, but the 7-time All-Star is giving the crowd complete worth of their money every time he takes the court.

Speaking about a missed shot during the game, Kyrie Irving said in his post-game interview:

"Probably the air-ball, I'll be honest with you, I was like, 'Ahh', I don't usually shoot these type of shots, but Imma just get into my Kobe bag real quick and live with the results."

"Triple team coming at me and I just looked right at the coaching staff and they were just like, 'Keep playing', but one of those moments and then getting it in transition and just seeing how many defenders were in front of me at that time."

Nets Videos @SNYNets



"I don't usually shoot these type of shots, but imma just get in my Kobe bag really quick and live with the results" Kyrie Irving said he regrets the contested shot that resulted in an airball tonight in his 60-point game:"I don't usually shoot these type of shots, but imma just get in my Kobe bag really quick and live with the results" Kyrie Irving said he regrets the contested shot that resulted in an airball tonight in his 60-point game:"I don't usually shoot these type of shots, but imma just get in my Kobe bag really quick and live with the results" 😂 https://t.co/DX8MjNe2do

Kyrie Irving's 60 point night in Orlando was his second 50 point performance of the season. He has looked brilliant in the past couple of weeks and he credits his form to his teammates, who have supported him throughout this tough season. Speaking about the same, he said:

"You know when you're a kid scoring a bunch of points it means something, but when you're in the best league in the world, doing it against the greatest athletes that are playing our game, you know it means a little bit more and you know just that competition level it just comes out of me and I appreciate it."

"The team that I have in that locker room they really really give me that energy man and the only time I get a chance to play on the road I better come out and give everything I have."

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets This man is TOO COLD This man is TOO COLD https://t.co/cXsh2r59pu

How important is Kyrie Irving to the Brooklyn Nets?

Brooklyn Nets v Orlando Magic

Kyrie Irving is one of the best point guards in the NBA. He has the best ball handles and is also an able scorer against the toughest of defenses. With the Nets having onboarded the likes of Ben Simmons and Seth Curry, they now have the right bunch of guys around Irving and Kevin Durant.

KD is considered to be one of the best scorers in the game. Irving and him together are a terror to any defense, and to just add to the opposition's misery if you bring in Ben Simmons' elite passing and defense, the Nets pretty much have themselves a star-studded roster.

However, with Kyrie Irving on the team, the Nets look a lot more confident at the moment. He is a reliable scorer in the clutch and having him on the court lessens the scoring burden on Kevin Durant.

With just 13 games left, the Nets do look like a team that has found their rhythm right in time. However, they will have to keep firing and continue to improve on defense if they are to win it all, as in the postseason, tough opponents like the Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers await them

Edited by Arnav