“‘Imma’ have to trade you, cut you, or not gonna pay what you want’” - Andre Iguodala says players can’t be expected not to have feelings of discontent if their names are thrown out in trade rumors

Andre Iguodala recently shared his thoughts about the off-season operations consisting of front-office decisions and NBA players' reactions. This particular off-season has been quite a busy one, with many moves made across various teams.

There has not been a full-on reshuffle of rosters, as most franchises have stuck to their core lineup. However, there is still enough time for things to change extensively. The decision to trade players against their request has not always left the player in a state of anger.

Some players have displayed their anger, be it in tweets or media interviews. Andre Iguodala, on his podcast, was of the opinion that players have the right to express their discontent when their names are thrown into trade rumors.

He also stated that as a general manager, he would inform all the players he interacts with, the possibility of them being traded or cut off. He believes that should be the first thing to be said, so as to infuse the thoughts in the player which makes his eventual trade unsurprising.

"Every player I interact with, at some point (as a GM) imma have to trade you, cut you or not gonna pay you what you want and you're gonna leave," Iguodala said. "That should be the first thing we say. But with saying all that, I keep saying you can't expect a player to not have feelings or express his disconnect or express his ill feelings towards the organization he's with when they're throwing out his name in trade rumours."

Andre Iguodala charting a course towards retirement

Andre Iguodala is slowly making his transition into the media as a career path. The 38-year-old's basketball career could soon come to an end, having competed in the NBA for 18 years.

He launched his podcast earlier in the year, with an announcement made in March. His podcast has featured a ton of guests ranging from his friend and teammate Steph Curry, former ESPN President John Skipper, NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas and many more.

While some believe the NBA champion found this path after he suffered a back injury in February. Iguodala revealed that he started the podcast together with one of his best friends in a bid to highlight basketball, general sports and culture.

"So not just basketball, but sports and culture, and go through a lot of different segments," Iguodala said. "What's going on in the crypto world, in a tease, blockchain but at the same time inside the mind of an athlete far beyond the court."

