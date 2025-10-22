  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • D'Angelo Russell
  "Impact winning is my goal": D'Angelo Russell keeps it a buck about embracing sixth man role as Cooper Flagg steals starting spot 

"Impact winning is my goal": D'Angelo Russell keeps it a buck about embracing sixth man role as Cooper Flagg steals starting spot 

By Reign Amurao
Modified Oct 22, 2025 21:57 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Charlotte Hornets at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
D'Angelo Russell comments on possibly coming off the bench for the Dallas Mavericks (Image Source: IMAGN)

D'Angelo Russell and the Dallas Mavericks are set to start their 2025-26 NBA season on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs. Over the summer, the Mavericks pursued Russell as a temporary replacement for the injured Kyrie Irving. However, it looks like he'll be riding the bench as the Dallas team looks to experiment by having Cooper Flagg at the starting point guard spot.

During the preseason games, head coach Jason Kidd already experimented with having Flagg as the lead guard. His height makes him a matchup nightmare for most point guards across the association. Furthermore, he has little trouble scoring over shorter players.

For the Opening Night against the Spurs, fans could see that happening. But that would put Russell on the bench, giving him a sixth-man role. When asked about it, the 6-foot-4 guard doesn't have a problem with coming off the bench for the Mavs.

According to the former LA Lakers guard, what's important to him is how he can make an impact on the floor.

“Just be a basketball player, whenever I get in the game. It just comes down to winning and finishing the game. However I can help finish the game and always impact winning, is my goal,” Russell said.
D'Angelo Russell has been in the NBA since the 2015 season and has established himself as a solid starting point guard. He even made the All-Star team in the 2018-19 season with the Brooklyn Nets.

However, he has been heavily criticized in recent seasons due to his erratic on-court performance. With the Dallas club, he will play the role of an experienced leader this time.

Whether it's starting or coming off the bench, the former Ohio State guard is ready to make an impact.

D'Angelo Russell believes Cooper Flagg is ready for his NBA debut

Fans are waiting to see Cooper Flagg step onto the NBA floor for the first time on Wednesday. When asked about the No. 1 pick's upcoming debut, D'Angelo Russell said that he believes Flagg is ready to take on the demands of the professional environment.

“I think he’s ready,” Russell said. “His support system has kept him ready and mentally prepared for this opportunity. You’ve got guys like Kyrie and AD too who can put that bug in his ear, but he’s got a good team around him that’s going to keep him prepared for these opportunities and situations.”
The former Duke star has shown flashes of what he can do for the Mavericks during the preseason. But the real deal starts on Wednesday, and veteran players like D'Angelo Russell know that Flagg can be an impactful force on both ends.

