"In 2019, Kevin Durant goes down ... no one has ever beat us whole” - Draymond Green opens up on why he believed Golden State Warriors will make the NBA Finals again

Draymond Green believes the Golden State Warriors were always going to make it to the NBA Finals again, regardless of whether Kevin Durant left the team.

Durant's presence would have certainly been invaluable, and the Warriors would have undoubtedly reached the NBA Finals. However, his absence didn't make much of a difference either, as they made the finals anyway.

Despite Golden State missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, Green always believed they would reach the NBA Finals once they were entirely healthy.

When asked about the source of his confidence in an interview with Andscape's Marc J. Spears, Draymond Green responded:

"Because nobody had beat us. No one has ever beaten us whole. Ever. Has not happened yet. In 2016, I got suspended from a game [in the Finals]. In 2019, Kevin Durant goes down [during the Finals] ... I just didn’t believe that people had us figured out.

"We just had some unfortunate things happen ... That happens to everybody. But I just didn’t think because of that we were done. Like I thought, 'All right, we’ll get back out there, and we’ll be fine.'"

The Golden State Warriors have a mind-boggling win record of over 73% when Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson are all on the court.

They are shockingly unbeaten in every Western Conference playoff series under Steve Kerr and have an overall record of 21-2 in the NBA playoffs. They have also never been swept or even gentlemen swept in the playoffs.

The Warriors' experience and talent allow them to switch into another gear that most teams cannot find. The Hall of Fame trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have 10+ years of reps together. They know each other's game better than any trio of teammates in the league today.

Most pundits and analysts believe the Golden State Warriors would have won the 2016 and 2019 NBA Finals if not for suspensions and injuries.

If the Golden State Warriors win, Draymond Green will cherish the 2022 title more than the first one

Most multi-time champions choose their first title as their favorite over their later ones. This is because the feeling of winning your first championship is unmatched.

Steph Curry has often chosen the 2015 title as his favorite because, going into that season, Golden State had no clue if it would result in a chip. Young teams often face doubts and criticism before finally getting over the hump.

However, if the Golden State Warriors win it all this season, Draymond Green is certain he will cherish the 2022 NBA title more than the first one. He said the trash talk and all the doubt fueled him to win.

Many analysts suggested that the Warriors dynasty was over, and proving them wrong was motivation for the team. Green said:

"Everyone has their own journey. You appreciate the things for that journey, and the things that they brought. But I think this one will be louder.

"Everybody is saying we can’t, you’re done, blah blah blah. And so, it’s more so than what I did to Memphis fans (flipping them off)."

The Golden State Warriors host the Boston Celtics at Chase Center for Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals on Thursday, June 2.

