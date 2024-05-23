"In about 30 minutes, it won't mean a thing"- Kyrie Irving on the importance of stealing Game 1 vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Kyrie Irving torched the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, dropping 33 points on 46.2% shooting. Irving also channeled his inner Kobe Bryant by downplaying the importance of stealing the first game on the road.

After the game, Irving was asked by the "Inside the NBA" crew of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Shaquille O'Neal and Draymond Green about stealing homecourt advantage and being three wins away from the NBA Finals.

Irving nonchalantly expressed that it doesn't matter because it's always about winning four games before their opponents. He was also not satisfied with the way the Dallas Mavericks played in the first half.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"In 30 minutes, it won't mean anything to be honest with you guys. Just because we feel like we played a decent game, but the first half didn't go our particular way. We felt like we gave them a lot of open jump shots.

"Jaden McDaniels got it going a little bit, and me and Luka were trying to figure out the rhythm of the game. I got going a little bit early, and then he was trying to figure out his footing," Irving said.

He added:

"But you know, I felt like we competed on the defensive end and gave ourselves a chance in the second half. And it came down to the wire. And I feel like majority of the games in this series will be like that."

Kyrie Irving kept the Dallas Mavericks afloat in the first half, scoring 24 points on 11-for-14 shooting.

He was kept in check in the second half but still finished the contest with 30 points, five rebounds and four assists. He was blitzed frequently in the second half, allowing Doncic and other players to score.

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic came up clutch with 33 points, six rebounds and eight assists on 12-for-26 shooting. P.J. Washington added 13 points, including a clutch 3 to give the Mavs a two-point lead with under a minute left.

Luka Doncic shows same mentality as Kyrie Irving

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving have the same mentality after Game 1.

Luka Doncic doesn't care about winning Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, just like Kyrie Irving.

Doncic knows that it's the first to four wins, so they can't celebrate the victory. He's just happy that Mavericks are three victories away from the NBA Finals.

"We had to work really hard to get this one. I think we're known for Game 1, we lose so we tried to make a point. But that's only one, we've got three more to go," Doncic told Allie LaForce after the game.

Expand Tweet

Game 2 of the Western Conference finals between the Mavericks and Timberwolves is on Friday at the Target Center.