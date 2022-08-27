“In America we call it a sp**king” - Shaquille O'Neal says he would get beaten by his dad for being a “juvenile delinquent”

Today, Shaquille O'Neal is an NBA icon and a popular television analyst. But the journey from being a gifted high school player to a skinny college freshman to a rookie phenom to his status now took some doing.

During an interview in Melbourne titled "An Evening with Shaq," the big man talked about his upbringing, with O'Neal describing his younger self as a "high-level juvenile delinquent."

O'Neal said that he was grateful for his dad because of the strict discipline that was installed by the career U.S. Army veteran. He described his childhood as strict, featuring a lot of discipline from his father to keep the charismatic O'Neal in line.

“In America we call it a spanking. ... “He would always say, 'Be a leader’ — but I was a follower, and I used to do crazy things.”

After the Orlando Magic selected with the first pick in the 1992 draft, O'Neal burst onto the scene, becoming the face of the franchise and a new generation. He dazzled fans with his infectious personality and jaw-dropping ability.

The interview focused on his remarkable path, particularly how he had to battle to get to where he is today. Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal didn't have the easiest path towards becoming a superstar basketball player.

O'Neal told a number of fascinating stories, including his bond with Kobe Bryant, his former LA Lakers teammate. The two superstars won three championships together and are one of the top duos in NBA history.

One of the more fascinating stories was about how he needed his father to keep him in line. Shaq even shared a story about a near-death experience, which became a wake-up call.

Shaq became one of the most endearing personalities in NBA history. To this day, O'Neal has a personality that current and former players always levitate towards.

When O'Neal came to Louisiana State University in 1989, he wasn't considered the team's best big man. He was raw but skinny, while freshman Stanley Roberts, who was ineligible the previous season, was the more-heralded, more-NBA ready center. The two had similar seasons in 1989-90, but Roberts left and O'Neal blossomed as a sophomore.

O'Neal was named the national player of the year in 1991 and was a two-time consensus first-team All-American and Southeastern Conference Player of the Year.

