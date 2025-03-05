"In better health than Embiid" - NBA fans react to LaVar Ball remaining upbeat despite having right leg amputated

Fans on social media reacted to an update on LaVar Ball on Wednesday following an amputation of his right leg. The businessman and father of NBA stars Lonzo and LaMelo Ball appeared in good spirits despite the medical emergency in a video uploaded to X (formerly Twitter) by Bleacher Report.

Ball, 57, underwent the procedure in early February due to an undisclosed, "serious" medical issue. TMZ first reported the incident on Feb. 19. In the latest update of Ball's, where he's all smiles, viewers can see the amputated right foot.

The video drew numerous reactions. A fan referred to Joel Embiid, who is sidelined for the rest of the season:

"Still in better health than Embiid," a fan wrote.

Several others were happy to see Ball persevering.

"How can you hate Lavar man such a good dude and an amazing father," a fan said.

"This makes me really happy to see," another fan said.

"Nothing but positivity in his life," one fan tweeted.

While many supported Ball, one fan took the opportunity to crack jokes.

"Now Jordan has a chance 1v1", one fan said.

The fan recalled an infamous 2017 interview clip on "First Take" with Stephen A. Smith where Ball claimed he could be Michael Jordan in a one-on-one.

"smhhh he crazy 🤣 blessings to him," another fan wrote.

LaVar Ball is optimistic amidst right leg amputation

LaVar Ball has been all smiles in the sparse updates since the urgent medical problem that resulted in his right foot being amputated. In one of the first videos he released following the emergency procedure, Ball made a bold claim that was plenty in line for him.

"Did y'all forget I'm Lavar? If I wanted to, I'd grow it back!," Ball said in a video posted on TikTok.

Ball's approach to the ordeal is consistent with his boisterous nature and never-back-down attitude. His persona of fiercely propping up his sons and business ventures has paid dividends literally and metaphorically as his sons, Lonzo and LaMelo, have found success in the NBA.

Despite his second son, LiAngelo, not playing in the NBA, he still appeared in the G League and overseas. He is pursuing a music career following the release of his hit single "Tweaker." In January, LiAngelo signed a record deal with Def Jams and Universal Music Group worth over $13 million.

