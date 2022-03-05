“In my eyes, he’s the best player of all time” - Chandler Parsons talks about being in awe of LeBron James

LeBron James is an anomaly and a model of consistency during his 19 seasons in the league. He has maintained a high standard for both him and his teammates, putting him in GOAT conversations with the likes of Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Bill Russell and Kobe Bryant.

Former Grizzlies player Chandler Parsons, in a recent interview with Colin Cowherd, called James the greatest player ever, showing the reverence his fellow peers have for him.

LeBron is the closest that comes to catching Jordan considering he is in the top five in most categories. But the fact that he has two rings lesser than MJ pegs him back in the conversation for most people. However, considering his accomplishments and how long his peak has been, it gives him a solid argument in the eyes of his fans and peers.

Chandler Parsons was one of the many to make an argument for LeBron James. The former Grizzlies and Hawks player in a recent interview on FS1's The Herd with Colin Cowherd called LeBron the best player of all time in his eyes. He said that in response to the host asking him about his experience when he played on the same court as James for the first time. Here's what he said:

"He is a physical specimen, there are NBA players and then there are guys like LeBron. He is 6'8' , 270, he is straight yolked. He can do it all, he sees the floor and he is a willing passer, he can get you a bucket."

"In my eyes he is the best player of all time. He is the new generation, best resources, fastest, strongest basketball player of all time."

The GOAT debate will continue, but for now LeBron James has other issues to deal with, such as guiding a disappointing Lakers team to the playoffs considering their current form.

Can LeBron James guide the Lakers to a deep playoff run this season?

The Lakers are in a disastrous situation despite how much they invested in getting stars such as Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook to pair them up with one of the greatest of all time in LeBron James. On paper, the Lakers have a roster that is capable of matching up with the best in the league, but things have gone sideways for the former champions after the trade to bring Westbrook back home.

StatMuse @statmuse Worst offense this season:



30th — Thunder

29th — Pistons

28th — Magic

27th — Rockets

26th — Lakers Worst offense this season:30th — Thunder29th — Pistons28th — Magic27th — Rockets26th — Lakers https://t.co/dQrbERgVYw

The Westbrook, AD, and LeBron Triumvirate have failed to live up to their initial expectations due to Russ' lack of effort on defense and constant need to have the ball in his hands. The Lakers front office will most likely regret their decision to give up the likes of Kyle Kuzma, Alex Caruso and Kentavious Caldwell Pope, who were key, underrated pieces on defense to get another superstar.

LA has the greatest leader in the history of sports on their team in the form of LeBron James. He is playing out of his mind at the age of 37 makes the impossible still reachable. Don't count the Lakers out of the run for the championship despite their current form.

Considering the fact that the likes of LeBron James and Russell Westbrook have always turned it up a notch during the playoffs, the Lakers still have a good chance of pulling off a heist.

