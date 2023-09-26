In first encounter with Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen once restrained Dennis Rodman to prevent a brawl with Shaquille O'Neal

The Chicago Bulls, featuring Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman, battled the LA Lakers’ Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant on Dec. 17, 1997. It was a game that most basketball fans would have wanted to watch as it was Bryant’s first game against his idol, Jordan. It was a regular-season game in Chicago but there was added buzz as the defending champs hosted the young and talented Lakers.

LA got off to a fast start behind O’Neal and Nick Van Exel. It led 36-33 after the first quarter and headed into the second half with a 72-57 lead. Jordan, Pippen and Rodman led the comeback as they put on a sizzling display in the fourth period to force overtime.

It was in extra time that Shaquille O’Neal and Dennis Rodman nearly got into it. The Lakers trailed 125-123 with 20.7 seconds left in the game, when Rodman grabbed a crucial rebound following a big defensive stop. Elden Campbell fouled “The Worm” before they got into a shoving match.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

O’Neal wanted to confront the Bulls power forward who was held and eventually wrestled to the ground by Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. Jordan and Pippen prevented what might have been a technical foul called against Rodman and possible ejection.

Kobe Bryant, meanwhile, had a quiet night. He played 10 minutes as Eddie Jones’ back up and finished with five points, one rebound and one block.

Michael Jordan, on the other hand, had 30 points, nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block following a game-high 47 minutes of action.

Kobe Bryant continued to struggle in his second game against Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls and LA Lakers had their rematch on Feb. 5, 1998, at the Staples Center. Like in the first game, the Lakers had another sizzling start to open the game. This time, though, they managed to hold on for a comfortable 106-90 lead.

There wasn’t much drama in this one. Dennis Rodman did not play for an unspecified reason, while Shaquille O’Neal was out due to a sprained right knee. Michael Jordan once again led the Bulls with 27 points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block. Scottie Pippen backed him up with 22 points, nine assists, five rebounds and one steal.

Elden Campbell, without Shaq, played starting center and tallied 34 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block. Kobe Bryant had another forgettable performance, finishing with five points, three rebounds and one block. Like in Bryant’s first game against Jordan, the rookie struggled.

Expand Tweet

Those were the only two games that Kobe Bryant had a hard time against Michael Jordan. The following season, the brash shooting guard had 33 points in his third matchup against “His Airness” and followed it up with 20 points.