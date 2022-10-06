"In order to touch daddy's cheese, you gotta have 3 degrees" - Shaquille O'Neal gives ultimatum to his kids, explains why he believes in respectable nepotism

Shaquille O'Neal has given his kids an ultimatum if they want to inherit his money. O'Neal has a reported net worth of $400 million and owns multiple businesses. The four-time NBA champ has six heirs to the empire he has built.

O'Neal was the guest on the most recent episode of Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast. The episode featured co-hosts Mike Majlak and George Janko, as well as a live audience. The hosts and fans asked the LA Lakers legend several questions about his unique parenting style.

The Hall of Fame big man has six children and wants them to be happy in life. He also wants them to be successful. While there's no pressure to become a basketball player, two of his sons, Shareef and Shaqir, want to make it to the NBA.

Shaquille O'Neal expressed his desire to have a lawyer or investor in the family. O'Neal is proud of his daughter, Taahirah, who works as a marketing director for Pepsi.

The LA Lakers legend also elaborated on his famous words for his kids: "We're not rich, I'm rich." He even added an ultimatum of having at least three degrees in order to get some inheritance.

"Somebody give me law school, somebody give me hedge fund," O'Neal said. "I got a daughter that's a marketing director at Pepsi. I just want you to have an education, have fun, be yourself. And I tell them, and they kinda got mad at this, 'In order to touch daddy's cheese, you gotta have 3 degrees.'"

Shaquille O'Neal explains his belief in respectable nepotism

Shaquille O'Neal with his sons at the 2018 NBA Awards Show

Shaquille O'Neal has given his kids the necessary things and taught them values. On the "Impaulsive" podcast, O'Neal shared his belief in respectable nepotism and how he's used it to help his six children.

The four-time NBA champ explained that someone inspired him during his time with the Miami Heat. Someone inherited $250 million from his grandmother, but the father wanted him to work from the ground up. The man, who had a Duke degree, worked his way up into the family business.

"I was with the Miami Heat one day and the article came out, 'Grandmother leaves (grand) son $250 million,'" O'Neal said. "I go to the locker room one day, and this kid's on his knees scrubbing the bathroom floor. ... He had to do that, he was picking up jocks, and he started in the marketing department."

"Now, I think he's the vice president. Once I saw that, I was like, 'You know what? That's respectable nepotism.' The kid went to Duke, his grandma gave him $250 million, but his dad said, 'Nope. You got to start from the bottom.'"

Impaulsive @impaulsive 4x NBA champion turned business mogul, @SHAQ , joins the boys to discuss Kobe Bryant regrets, why MJ is the GOAT (over LeBron), becoming a s*x symbol, why George should be fired, Logan giving Jeffrey Dahmer vibes, the deep relationship with his father, DJ Diesel takeover & more… 4x NBA champion turned business mogul, @SHAQ, joins the boys to discuss Kobe Bryant regrets, why MJ is the GOAT (over LeBron), becoming a s*x symbol, why George should be fired, Logan giving Jeffrey Dahmer vibes, the deep relationship with his father, DJ Diesel takeover & more… https://t.co/oM66aWbQPj

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far