In Photos: All colorways of James Harden Vol. 8s unveiled

The James Harden Vol. 8 shoes are taking over shoe stores as Adidas continues to release new colorways. The shoe is set to be released next month and fans of the sneakers and the former MVP are all hyped to get their hands on it. The brand is looking forward to making the shoe public next month.

Since the start of the season, Harden has worn the pair for everyone to see. During the LA Clippers' 121-100 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the ten-time All-Star showed off the "Blue Fusion" colorway at Crypto.com Arena.

The colorway he wore last game was just one of six that are set to debut soon. Harden teased all the colorways that will be available for his pair on his social media. The sneakers come in "Sculpt," "Pioneer," "Luxury Green," "White Party," "Flamingo Pink" and "Blue Fusion" colorways.

Take a look at the pictures of all the colorways of the sneakers.

According to the Clippers star, he wants his pair to be easily recognizable. This is why the pair has a unique design that stands out among the rest.

"I want people to recognize my shoes from a mile away," Harden said.

The pair will reportedly be launched on Feb. 23.

One of the James Harden Vol. 8 colorways was inspired by a wine brand

Shoe colorways have become more interesting as the years go by. For the 2011-12 Sixth Man of the Year, one of the colorways of the James Harden Vol. 8 was inspired by a wine brand. The star made his eighth signature shoe by collaborating with his wine brand, J Harden.

Harden showed it off as he arrived at the Scotiabank Arena before their January matchup against the Toronto Raptors. The star guard carried the sneakers inside his transparent carry-on. The "J-Harden Wine" colorway of his shoes is a PE and reportedly won't be released to the public.

Fans were disappointed to find out that the exclusive wine colorway won't be released to the public. Many aired their thoughts on the tease regarding the shoe that won't be released to the masses. Here are some of what the fans had to say about it.

Harden started to tease his eighth signature shoe in mid-December 2023. The colorways that have been posted could make the pair one of the best shoe releases of this year. He might face some competition from Anthony Edwards, who released his first signature shoe in December 2023.

