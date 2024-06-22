In Photos: Allen Iverson rocks Michael Jordan's jersey courtside at Fever game to watch Caitlin Clark

A double dose of star power for Indiana Fever fans Friday night in the State Farm Arena as NBA legend Allen Iverson graced the courtside seats of Caitlin Clark's game in classic Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls jersey.

Clark, the first overall pick in the WNBA 2024 draft, led the Fever to a 91-79 triumph against the Atlanta Dream. With her scoring prowess and dazzling ball handling, she scored 16 points, four rebounds and seven assists.

Iverson, whose quick handles and clutch play are packed almost as heavily into his 6-foot frame as Jordan's mystique, wore a Chicago Bulls' No. 23 jersey in homage to basketball great Michael Jordan.

Allen Iverson reflects on the 'bittersweet' reality of his fashion legacy in the NBA

Coming in at only 6-foot, Allen Iverson was known as one of the league's best scorers for his impressive handles and crossovers. Iverson brought an eccentric fashion sense that was unorthodox in the early 2000s, when the NBA grew accustomed to standard suit-and-tie attire. For what Iverson describes as a "bittersweet" legacy.

"And when I look back on it now, I took an a** whooping for it," Iverson said on "Knuckleheads" podcast."But it's bittersweet. Because you see guys, they got their own style, you know they feel good. And you know, how everybody don't look the same, everybody don't play the same." (timestamp 47:30)

In the interview, Iverson contended that going to a basketball game was not suited to the atmosphere of wearing suits. Having been so loose and free on the court, Allen Iverson wanted his personality to match that same infamous run.

But the league saw plenty of other guys follow Iverson's leads and in 2005, NBA commissioner David Stern implemented an NBA Dress Code.

It was rare back then to see one of the league's most popular athletes wearing Pelle Pelle jackets and durags to NBA games. This had many turning heads, to the point in which other stars in the league were following suit, such as Kobe Bryant and his love for chains and oversized clothing.