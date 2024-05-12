In Photos: Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Jeanine Robel shares adorable snaps of her first Mother's Day with baby daughter Aislynn

Anthony Edwards' girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, rang in Mother's Day by sharing a collection of adorable photos of her two babies on Instagram. The social media influencer posted snaps of her son Krue, ten, and her newborn daughter Aislynn, who she welcomed with Edwards on March 1 this year.

On Sunday, she celebrated her first Mother's Day with Aislynn, who looked adorable in a pink bow and white dress. In each image, a fresh-faced Aislynn was resting comfortably in the arms of her ten-year-old brother, Krue, giving social media one of the cutest Mother's Day photos from the NBA family.

“I love you BOTH,” Anthony Edwards’ girlfriend wrote in the caption underneath the post, adding “God know I needed you both! Krue my first born. Thank you for growing me up. Thank you for being my reason my motivation my ride or die we’ve experienced it all together.”

Throughout her slideshow, Jeanine Robel's son Krue looked like the ultimate younger brother as he doted on his sister.

“Aislynn (Ladybug🐞), thank you for making me soft gentle and a lot more patient! Thank you for bringing me peace. Happy Mother’s Day to me” she continued in her caption.

Her post quickly racked up tens of thousands of likes and supportive comments from fans, including Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods, Taurean Prince’s wife Hanah Usman and more.

Anthony Edwards snuggles up with newborn daughter after sweeping Suns

Anthony Edwards soaked up cuddles with her two-month-old daughter Aislynn after the Timberwolves' thrilling 122-116 win on April 29, which swept the Suns out of the playoffs.

Edwards’ girlfriend shared an image of the little one sleeping on Ant-Man’s chest on Instagram.

Jeanine Robel shared this image on her Instagram stories

The caption read, “She was waiting on him to come home to do this."

Edwards looked thrilled to be spending quality time with his daughter as he leaned in close to her, wearing a comfy white undershirt of his own.

Anthony Edwards, already in his third playoff run in just four seasons, has quietly distinguished himself as one of the most admirable yet sharpest players in the league who knits everything together for the Timberwolves.

In just a few seasons, Edwards has become a transformative force for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He shattered their playoff drought, leading them past the first round for the first time in nearly two decades (since 2004). An already impressive career playoff average of 28.9 points has only gotten better this year, further solidifying his reputation as the next face of the league.