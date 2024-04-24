In Photos: Anthony Edwards & other Timberwolves stars pull up in custom rides for game vs Suns

The Minnesota Timberwolves squad, led by Anthony Edwards, pulled up to Game 2 against the Phoenix Suns in style. Several team members arrived at the Target Center in Minneapolis to defend homecourt against a hungry Suns, whom the Wolves beat in Game 1 by a 25-point margin (120-95).

The players rolled up in their eye-popping vehicles, with Edwards leading the pack in his Lamborghini Urus. Meanwhile, big man Naz Reid appeared in a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

Reid wasn't the only player with an imposing vehicle profile. Veteran point guard Mike Conley also arrived in an SUV, driving a Ford Bronco. Karl-Anthony Towns drove his Mercedes Maybach GLS-600.

Take a look at these players and their cars here.

Anthony Edwards with his Urus

Naz Reid arrived in a Trackhawk

Veteran point guard Mike Conley drove his Ford Bronco

KAT pulled up in a Mercedes Maybach GLS

The Minnesota Timberwolves made quite the entrance. Now, the question is whether they have what it takes to defend their turf against the Suns for the second time.

Anthony Edwards and Kevin Durant engaged in epic Game 1 duel

Regardless of Kevin Durant's incredible performance for the Suns, scoring 31 efficient points, going 11-for-17 from the field and 2-for-2 from downtown, the Suns lost by 25 points to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He and Anthony Edwards exchanged blows like two heavyweights, but it was Edwards who came out on top of their scoring duel. Edwards scored 33 points, besting Durant's stat by two points although he was slightly less efficient.

Edwards went 14-for-24 and made half of his three-point attempts, going 4-for-8. But while both of these All-Stars led their teams in scoring, they had their fair share of turnovers with KD committing five and Edwards six.

The Suns and the Wolves are off to a hot start for Game 2

Just like in Game 1, both teams hit the ground running in the first quarter of this Western Conference matchup. The Timberwolves opened with an 8-0 run, but the Suns quickly closed the gap.

Phoenix battled to keep the game close and were able to cut the lead to just one point but they could not take the lead or even tie the game in the first quarter. By the time the game's first 12 minutes ended, the score was at 24-21.

Devin Booker and Rudy Gobert led their respective teams with 8 apiece. With three more quarters to go, fans are yet to see if both teams can maintain this pace or if one will seize the momentum.

