IN PHOTOS: Anthony Edwards unveils new Adidas colorway "Best of Adi" AE1s against Grizzlies

Following his outstanding 2023 FIBA World Cup showing with Team USA, Anthony Edwards has been playing at an incredible pace this season. With an exceptional 2023-24 season, Adidas released its first signature shoe, the AE1, on Dec. 16.

Interestingly, a new colorway, the "Best of Adi," was spotted during Thursday night's 118-103 win against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Sneakerologue shared an image of the new colorway on X (formerly Twitter), which features a clean white color for the base and surroundings of the shoe. The top portion is in black c, while the Adidas logo at the back dazzles with its use of light green. The same goes for the color of the laces.

The release date of this shoe is not yet announced.

The new AE1 colorway stood out alongside an electric performance from the Timberwolves star. Against the Grizzlies, Edwards put up 28 points (11-of-19 shooting, including 1-of-6 from 3-point range), five assists and five rebounds.

Moreover, Edwards has been sensational this season, posting 26.1 points (46.5% shooting, including 38.0% from 3-point range), 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

The colorways of Anthony Edwards' Adidas AE1

"With Love" was the first colorway dropped during the Adidas AE1 release in December. Meanwhile, other colorways are scheduled to be released sometime this year.

The "With Love" colorway features an eye-catching peach color on the surroundings of the shoe, with a pink-colored Adidas logo at the back and black on top.

The other colorway is called "Stormtrooper," which showcases black and white colors. Meanwhile, the colorway "Coral" uses the color from the name itself, but this time without a combination of the black color.

Another colorway of Timberwolves star's AE1 will be released on Jan. 25, called "Arctic Fusion." Here's a look, as per Sneaker News.

The colorways all match the aesthetic and feel that the Adidas AE1 is trying to do, which can be aligned with a futuristic and unique take on basketball shoes.

Moreover, Edwards' AE1 sneakers are priced at $120 and are listed as "out of stock" on Adidas' online website.

What did Anthony Edwards say about his Adidas AE1 sneakers and Michael Jordan's signature shoes?

Speaking with Nice Kicks Hoops, Anthony Edwards briefly promoted his first signature shoe with Adidas in an interesting fashion.

"I want ya'll to be sitting outside how ya'll be sitting outside for them Jordans," Edwards said. "I want ya'll sitting outside for them AE's man."

There's no denying the incredible hype that Michael Jordan's signature shoes brought to the table, which is still being tried to be replicated by other sneaker promotions to this day.

Considering that the "With Love" colorway is sold out in Adidas' online store, it's safe to say that Anthony Edwards' signature shoe is off to a great start.

