In Photos: Ayesha Curry shares Steph Curry's secret pre-game breakfast ahead of Warriors vs Magic

Steph Curry's wife recently shared on social media the details of her husband's pre-game breakfast routine before the Warriors faced off against the Magic. Providing a rare peek into the NBA star's morning rituals, Ayesha, who is also a celebrated chef, gave followers a glimpse of the hearty breakfast fueling Curry's performance on the court.

As seen in the photos, Ayesha prepared pancakes with scrambled eggs and a small slab of meat paired with juice, a shot of coffee and a bowl of fruits. Aside from what her husband was having, she also shared a snap of her breakfast, composed of grapefruit, orange juice and corned beef with a sunny-side-up egg.

After her marriage to Steph in 2011, Ayesha started a food blog, which turned into a YouTube channel. She also has a show on the Food Network and a cookbook, 'The Seasoned Life'.

Ayesha Curry also ventured into the restaurant and food business. Her company, Little Lights of Mine, sells olive oil and donates 10% of sales to the charity No Kid Hungry. She collaborated with chef Michael Mina for the International Smoke pop-up, expanding to San Diego in 2019. Homemade, a meal-kit service turned retail pop-up, started in 2017.

In 2020, she launched Sweet July, featuring a lifestyle magazine, store, and product line, along with her production company, Sweet July Productions, under Entertainment One.

Steph Curry prepares to battle the Orlando Magic

The Golden State Warriors ended 2023 with a three-game losing streak and hope to snap the winning drought as they play their first game of the year against the Orlando Magic. This game takes place at the Chase 1 Center in San Francisco, California, with the Warriors carrying a 15-17 record.

The team has been experimenting with starting lineup changes, and Steph Curry hopes they figure out the right combination soon before it is too late.

"It's frustrating, for sure," Curry said as his team is still figuring out which starting five to go to.. "32 games in and any team that is a seriously competitive contender, a good team can answer that question. We have to get to that point, for sure, before it's too late."

After this matchup with the Orlando Magic, the Golden State Warriors will be hosting the defending champions Denver Nuggets on Jan. 4. They will have three more home games against the Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors and New Orleans Pelicans from Jan. 5 to 7 before going on the road again.