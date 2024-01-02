Steph Curry's wife Ayesha Curry shares winsome picture of son Canon to describe New Year's mood

Steph Curry's wife Ayesha has been a role model and a celebrity homemaker with the wholesome image that she projects to her followers. As the Golden State Warriors were on a break on New Year's Day, she shared a photo of her son Canon to welcome 2024.

The photograph showed Ayesha and Steph Curry's youngest child Canon, 5, enjoying his time on a golf course with a huge smile on his face.

"Great first day of 2024! This is my mood," Ayesha wrote on Instagram.

Canon Curry seems to be following in the footsteps of his father's love for sports. Aside from playing basketball, golf is also a vice for the four-time NBA champion.

A look at Steph Curry and Golden State Warriors' current form

At 35 years old, Steph Curry has been holding back father time and still playing at a high level. So far in 30 games, he has given the Golden State Warriors 27.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4.7 three-pointers a night.

However, the Warriors find themselves on a 15-17 record and 11th in the NBA Western Conference standings, even after getting veteran point guard Chris Paul during the off-season.

The team ended 2023 with a three-game losing streak and their most recent defeat came against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks by 10 points, 122-132. After the game, Curry pointed out that the team's biggest challenge is setting the starting lineup as soon as possible.

"It's frustrating, for sure," Curry said. "32 games in and any team that is a seriously competitive contender, a good team can answer that question (on who is the team's best starting five). We have to get to that point, for sure, before it's too late."

Against the Dallas Mavericks, the team went with Steph Curry, Chris Paul, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga, and Trayce Jackson-Davis as their starters. It was a different starting five when they battled the Miami Heat on Christmas Day, where they had Kevon Looney and Brandin Podziemskie for Paul and Jackson-Davis.

The Golden State Warriors will have a chance to start the year right as they have their first five games on their home court at the Chase Center from January 2 to 10. The teams they will face are the Orlando Magic, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors, and New Orleans Pelicans.