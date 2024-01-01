IN PHOTOS: Brandon Ingram plays in OG Air Jordan 8-inspired Air Jordan 38s on New Year’s Eve

The New Orleans Pelicans and Team USA forward Brandon Ingram made a sartorial slam dunk as he sported the OG Air Jordan 8-inspired Air Jordan 38s on New Year's Eve, showcasing his collaboration with the Jordan brand.

Having previously donned different brands, Ingram's switch to Jordan Brand signified an exciting new chapter in his off-court style.

Brandon Ingram has been wearing the all-new Air Jordan 38s since they were released, accompanied by the young NBA brigade of Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, and teammate Zion Williamson. He wore the shoes while representing Team USA in the FIBA tournament last year (2023).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ingram's journey with the renowned sportswear giant began in August 2023 when he officially inked a lucrative endorsement deal, expressing his enthusiasm for the partnership as a "game-changer" and a "life-changer" during an interview with ESPN's Nick DePaula.

Air Jordan-inspired "Shattered Backboard" Nike Book 1s debut

Phoenix Suns' star shooting guard, Devin Booker, has recently unveiled a new sneaker design, the "Shattered Backboard" Nike Book 1s, which pays homage to the iconic Air Jordan.

Known for his exceptional scoring ability, Booker has garnered a significant fan following over the years and has established a strong partnership with Nike, leading to the creation of his signature sneaker line.

The sneaker's striking design was previewed during a recent Phoenix Suns game, generating excitement among fans ahead of its official release. With this exclusive debut, Booker continues to solidify his status as one of the NBA's top players and a key figure in the world of sneaker culture.

The "Shattered Backboard" Nike Book 1s are inspired by the Air Jordan 1 and feature a distinct and visually appealing appearance. During a recent game, Devin Booker proudly wore these sneakers, giving fans an exciting first glimpse at his future signature brand.

Devin Booker's partnership with Nike has culminated in the unveiling of the "Shattered Backboard" Nike Book 1s, showcasing his influence and impact in the realm of sports and fashion.

As fans eagerly await the official release of his signature sneaker line, Booker's collaboration with Nike continues to showcase his prominence not only as an elite athlete but also as a trendsetter in the world of athletic footwear.