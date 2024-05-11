In Photos: Caitlin Clark, Edgerrin James & other celebrities spotted courtside rooting for Pacers vs Knicks in Indiana

The stars are out for Game 3 of the Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks series. After the first two games were favorable for the New Yorkers, Pacers fans want to make sure that doesn't happen anymore and they're rooting for their team to get the first win of the matchup.

Just like regular fans, celebrities also said 'present' at Bankers Life Fieldhouse to watch Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers try to beat an old rival in the Knicks.

One picture shows Indiana Fever's star Caitlin Clark celebrating a three-pointer from Tyrese Haliburton.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The 2024 No. 1 overall pick of the WNBA Draft wasn't the only star watching the Pacers tonight. Pacers fan Terry McGath Smith shared a series of pictures on Instagram with other figures, including former shooting guard Lance Stephenson. Tyrese Haliburton's dad also took the time to take a photo with the fan.

She also took a picture of when the team celebrated Indianapolis Colts legend, Edgerring James.

This is a crucial game for their aspirations. Going down 3-0 would be deadly for them, and everybody is pushing them to win their two games at home.

Pacers HC Rick Carlisle was fined over comments against the referees

The Pacers head coach was handed a hefty fine before Game 3 of the series. The NBA announced Rick Carlisle was fined $35,000 for his comments against the referees. The veteran coach didn't hold back while talking about the officials and called them out for missing multiple calls.

He was even ejected in the final seconds of Game 2, which sparked a big post-game reaction.

"We’re going to submit these [calls] tonight. New York can get ready, they'll see them too," Carlisle said. "I'm always talking to our guys to not make it about the officials. But, you know, we just deserve a fair shot. It's just, there's not a consistent balance, and that's so disappointing."

Still, Indiana has a lot of work to do if they want to get past the Knicks, who look very inspired right now.

Perhaps all the celebrities supporting them can bring some luck to Indiana, but it'll take more than that to finish the job and win four games against the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.