In Photos: Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever-themed Kobe 5s revealed

Caitlin Clark made history in April 2024 when she signed an eight-year, $28 million contract with Nike, reportedly the highest-paying endorsement deal for a women’s basketball player in history. The deal also includes a Clark signature shoe, which has yet to be released. Other companies, such as Under Armour and Adidas, were interested in signing Clark before she ultimately chose Nike.

Clark fans can rejoice, as she now officially has her own themed colorway on an iconic Nike shoe — the Kobe 5. Nike has released a Kobe 5 themed in Indiana Fever colors, Clark’s WNBA team, as part of a marketing campaign surrounding the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year. Site Supply posted photos of the new colorway on X (formerly Twitter):

The Fever’s logo features blue, red and gold, which are also the primary colors of the shoe. Blue dominates the shoe and sole, while red is used for the lip and shoelaces. Gold accents appear on the Nike swoosh and the Mamba logo on the sole

It is one of the first moves Nike has made in Clark’s honor since signing her. Nike has big plans for Clark’s future, as her anticipated signature shoe is expected to make a major impact on the sneaker market when it launches.

The Fever colorway will likely serve as a test for Nike to gauge demand for Clark-branded merchandise and measure the loyalty of her fanbase.

Nike CEO Elliott Hill gives fans an update on the highly anticipated Caitlin Clark signature shore

Caitlin Clark was promised a signature shoe as part of her endorsement deal with Nike last April. Clark led the WNBA in player merchandise sales last season and helped set attendance records for Indiana Fever games. Now, Nike is looking to expand her reach even further with the release of her signature shoe—one of the most anticipated sneaker debuts in years.

Nike CEO Elliott Hill provided an update on the signature shoe’s development in a January interview with Fortune:

"We had Caitlin Clark in here, she was in yesterday working on her signature shoe that will launch and we're working on her logo and her design"

While he did not provide an official launch date, Hill confirmed that Nike is actively developing the shoe, from Clark’s personal logo to the overall design. His comments indicate that the shoe will indeed launch — it is not a question of if, but when. However, since the logo and design are still in progress, the release is likely still in its early stages.

