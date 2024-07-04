In Photos: Chris Paul coaches next generation, including own son and Trevor Ariza's son, at Jayson Tatum's Elite Camp 

After agreeing to a deal with the San Antonio Spurs, veteran point guard Chris Paul recently spent time coaching the next generation of hoopers. Paul took part in Boston Celtics superstar forward Jayson Tatum's prestigious Elite Camp this week, sharing numerous photos of the event.

Tatum's invite-only camp in Las Vegas featured 14 college players and 13 high school players. The college invitees included Kansas' AJ Storr and Duke's Kon Knueppel. Meanwhile, Westchester's Tajh Ariza, son of Paul's former teammate Trevor Ariza, was among the high school invitees.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Paul's son, Chris Paul II, was also in attendance, with the elder Paul reportedly also conducting his own camp. On Wednesday, the 12-time All-Star shared photos of him coaching/playing against his son and Ariza's son on his Instagram stories.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

He also shared pictures of himself alongside fellow NBA stars, including Tatum and Houston Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet.

Chris Paul coaches next generation, including own son and Trevor Ariza's son, at Jayson Tatum's Elite Camp

Other big-name NBA players in attendance included Orlando Magic and Miami Heat stars Paolo Banchero and Bam Adebayo.

Also Read: "Might get his first championship ring" - Dez Bryant drops bold prediction after Chris Paul joins forces with Victor Wembanyama

Chris Paul on coaching future

Given his renowned leadership throughout his 19-year NBA career, Chris Paul has long been viewed as a future NBA coaching candidate. The league's general managers have voted him the active player most likely to "make the best head coach someday" during their annual survey on several occasions.

However, during an appearance on "The Shop" last year, Paul dismissed the notion, citing his desire to avoid travel post-retirement.

"No. Honestly, I'll tell you, I don't wanna travel like that," Paul said.

Paul added that coaching NBA players would likely be too difficult, as they are too set in their ways. He noted that he prefers coaching at the AAU level, as younger players are more likely to heed his advice.

"That's why I love AAU, 'cause you get a chance to actually mold kids at an early age," Paul said. "'Cause when we get to the NBA, we ain't trying to hear none of that s**t. For real, you get to the NBA, I mean, I can't imagine coaching us 'cause we feel like we know everything."

Paul reportedly agreed to a one-year, $11 million-plus deal with San Antonio on Sunday. He is widely expected to play a key veteran leadership role on the young squad next season. The veteran playmaker will likely be mentoring the likes of rising star big man Victor Wembanyama and this year's No. 4 pick Stephon Castle.

However, given his previous comments, it appears Paul will likely spend more time molding pre-NBA players upon retirement.

Also Read: 3 reasons why Spurs can make the playoffs after Chris Paul joins Victor Wembanyama

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback